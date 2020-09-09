Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Bitdefender Expands Cybersecurity Service

September 9, 2020

Vendor introduces new modules that include EDR, antivirus, anti-malware, and other features

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor Bitdefender is following up its recent efforts around MSPs and global services with enhancements to its managed detection and response (MDR) offering.