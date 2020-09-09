Bitdefender Expands Cybersecurity Service

Vendor introduces new modules that include EDR, antivirus, anti-malware, and other features

Cybersecurity vendor Bitdefender is following up its recent efforts around MSPs and global services with enhancements to its managed detection and response (MDR) offering.

The Lowdown: Bitdefender this month introduced three new MDR packages to its service, which combines the Romania-based company’s endpoint protection, network traffic analysis, and security analytics technologies with skilled analysts and their threat-hunting capabilities.

The Details: The service uses automated pre-approved playbooks that leverage incident detection and rapid response and enable analysts to quickly mitigate and remediate threats. It also includes enterprise environment analysis that offers greater understanding of customers’ threat profiles and primarily vulnerabilities and outlines actions plans organizations can use to better protect themselves.



Capabilities of the service include:



>Human Risk Analytics module for evaluating and reporting risk related to such areas as employees and weak passwords.

>High-risk target monitoring to protect against such threats as whale phishing aimed at wealthy or prominent targets and compromised business email for executives.

>Dark Web monitoring for stolen customer data.

>Custom investigations, threat hunting, and advanced link analysis.



The three new MDR packages are:



>Bitdefender MDR Core: Next-generation antivirus, anti-malware, application and device controls, host-based firewall and web control, and end endpoint detection and response (EDR), all from a single cloud-managed agent.

>Bitdefender MDR Advanced: Includes the features in MDR Core with proactive threat hunting, user-based analytics, specific threat modeling, and customized incident response playbooks. An Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring service can be added.

>Bitdefender MDR Enterprise: Includes MDR Core and Advanced capabilities as well as monitoring for the Dark Web monitoring, phishing domain registries, intellectual property, and high-value and high risk targets.

The Impact: The strain that enterprises and SMBs have been under for years trying to manage the growing number of complex cyberthreats at a time when finding enough skilled cybersecurity experts is difficult – a situation only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic – has convinced many organizations to turn to channel players to help with security. A report on MarketsandMarkets predicts that the global managed security services market will grow from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion by 2025.

Background: Bitdefender, which boasts 500 million users worldwide, in July made it easier for MSPs to adopt its services, pairing its MDR technology with its detection and prevention engines, which already are used by more than 20,000 MSPs. In early August, the company introduced a new Services Operations organization that integrated its security, customer success, and global support operations under a single umbrella.

The Buzz: “We want security to be worry-free for our customers, and to be true business partners to them,” said Gavin Hill, vice president of product marketing for Bitdefender. “Bitdefender MDR gives organizations the peace of mind needed to focus on running their businesses. They know our team of verified experts is monitoring and automatically remediating advanced threats 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year.”



“Organizations are currently trying to balance the use and expense of a multitude of disparate security tools while facing SOC staff shortages, resulting in time-consuming investigations and a lack of the visibility and depth necessary to detect and remediate today’s advanced threats,” said Christina Richmond, program vice president at IDC. “MDR solutions such as Bitdefender’s perform advanced attack detection and mitigation making expert-level security accessible to a wide range of struggling organizations.”