CHRISTIAN ALVAREZ, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF WORLDWIDE CHANNELS FOR NUTANIX

Nutanix Aims for Simplicity with New Channel Program

September 9, 2020

Elevate brings all partners under a single architecture and offers enhances tools, resources, and incentives

By Jeffrey Burt

Nutanix, which over the past few months has put new channel leadership in place and is now embarking on a CEO search, is launching a simplified program that among other things will bring together the company’s myriad partners under a single integrated architecture.