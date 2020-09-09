Nutanix Aims for Simplicity with New Channel Program

CHRISTIAN ALVAREZ, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF WORLDWIDE CHANNELS FOR NUTANIX

Elevate brings all partners under a single architecture and offers enhances tools, resources, and incentives

Nutanix, which over the past few months has put new channel leadership in place and is now embarking on a CEO search, is launching a simplified program that among other things will bring together the company’s myriad partners under a single integrated architecture.

The Lowdown: The hyperconverged infrastructure and cloud software provider introduced the Elevate program this week during its .NEXT Digital Experience conference and will further discuss the partner program Sept. 10 during its Partner Xchange event at the virtual show.

The Details: With Elevate, Nutanix will unite its range of partners – from VARs and value-added distributors (VADs) to service provides, telecommunications companies, hyperscalers, global systems integrators, service delivery partners, and independents software, hardware, and platform vendors – under a single umbrella to help drive simplification, profitability, and an accelerated roadmap to help partners transform their businesses.



It includes a single set of tools, resources, and marketing platforms available via the new Nutanix Partner Portal and the company’s new Performance+ Deal Registration program to increase incentives and protect opportunities. There also is consistent Elevate program branding and badging structure. Program benefits will roll out over the next year and will include updated competencies and solution validation options for Alliance partners, flexible pricing models, and simplified billing for service providers. The emphasis will be on selling and supporting Nutanix offerings rather than on revenue targets.



Benefits include:



>Simplicity: A single program architecture for all partners with a new portal that includes custom-branded marketing materials, training tools, and personalized insights that drive data-based decisions.

>Protection: The Performance+ Deal Registration program better aligns partners and the Nutanix sellers and includes increased discounts, predictable deal margins, better opportunity protection, and improved incentives.

>Focus: The program will benefit partners that invest in their Nutanix skill sets via certifications and outlines a roadmap for partners that want to expand their expertise.

>Profit: Enhanced profitability comes through front-end margins, new way to deliver services, better rebate levels for bringing in new business, and a new rebate for Elevate Cloud Champion partners for selling across the complete Nutanix portfolio.

>Experience: A new grandfather policy to eliminate disruptions to existing incentives from the previous Channel Charter program. Nutanix also offers the next Americas Partner Support Center that includes the vendor’s channel sales, systems engineers, and marketing resources.

The Impact: Nutanix has put new leadership in place in its channel operations, promoting Christian Alvarez in May to senior vice president of worldwide channels and a month later hiring Christian Goffi – like Alvarez, a former Juniper Networks veteran – as vice president of Americas channel at the company. Late last month, founder, Chairman and CEO Dheeraj Pandey announced he would step down once a successor is found. That news came the same time Nutanix announced a $750 million investment by venture capital firm Bain Capital Private Equity.

Background: Nutanix, which has more than 15,000 customers and 6,000 employees, initially made its name as a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure – in which compute, networking, storage, virtualization, and management software are offered in tightly integrated appliances – before expanding its reach into the hybrid cloud world. It also has put a greater emphasis on subscriptions sales and recurring revenue – subscriptions now account for 88% of total billings and 87% of total revenue – and is helping channel partners move in the same direction.

The Buzz: “Our vision has always been about simplicity, from the technology we innovate to the way we do business, and Elevate will deliver that vision to the entire partner ecosystem – enabling them to leverage market shifts toward subscription-based, multi-product, multicloud delivery of IT for their customers,” Alvarez said. “Our new Elevate partner program significantly deepens our commitment to all partner types around the world, and the enhancements we are rolling out today are just the beginning of many more exciting updates to come so we can partner even more effectively.”



“As a longstanding Nutanix partner, we appreciate Nutanix’s initiative to redesign its channel program with a partner-first approach, including simplified engagement and a focus on consistent profitability via rebates, partner incentives, proposal based market development funds, and services opportunities,” said Ed Palmer, COO at Winslow Technology Group.



“Elevate encompasses all the support and resources I could have asked for, including a re-imagining of deal registration processes that will enable our teams to be successful teaming with Nutanix. It is very comprehensive.” Said Hamza Nadi, head of solution sales at SVA.



“Nutanix is fully committed with partners through investments in training tools to enhance capabilities and competencies along with the dedicated team of support staff, helping us with marketing tools and an easy way to do business. That’s what really sets them apart,” JustOne Solutions CEO Miguel Reyes said.



“We are excited by the way Nutanix is embracing simplicity through the single-program architecture and automated processes – making it much easier to define a clear path to success for our company and our customers,” said Mark Poon, general manager of ICON Business Systems.