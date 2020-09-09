SolarWinds Backup Recovery Testing Adoption Underscores MSP Security Growth Opportunities

Hundreds of MSPs replace manual backup verification with highly efficient automated testing

DURHAM, North Carolina – SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, has revealed that its Backup Recovery Testing adoption rates by MSPs reaffirms market demand for automation to enhance disaster readiness, boost efficiency, and demonstrate value. More than 400 SolarWinds MSP partners have put the feature to use since its release in June 2020, with more than 3,110 devices currently enabled. Recovery Testing builds on the opportunity for MSPs to turn security services into a true differentiator, and SolarWinds’ commitment to helping them do just that.



SolarWinds Backup provides an at-a-glance confirmation of whether backup jobs have completed correctly, with errors, or not at all. Recovery Testing takes this to a new level with regular automated test recoveries of the most critical servers and scheduled reports that include screenshot verification of the recovered system state. By automating the recovery testing process, MSPs can be more confident in their backups, save time and resources, and help prove disaster readiness to their customers. No hardware appliances are required; the feature can be easily enabled from within the Backup product, with reporting automated on a 30- or 14-day schedule.



“Backup is about more than just maintaining another copy of data,” explained Alex Quilter, vice president of products at SolarWinds MSP. “It’s about data protection and the ability to get back up and running quickly should a disaster strike. We want to make this process as easy and affordable as possible for our MSPs and give them demonstrable ways to show their customers how important this is to them. This is why we introduced automated recovery testing capabilities to the market that can be quickly deployed and give rapid reporting results.”



