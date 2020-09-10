AI Startup Neurala Launches Partner Program

Company’s technology helps manufacturers bring intelligence and automation to quality inspections

Neurala, a Boston-based startup whose artificial intelligence (AI) technology is designed to help manufacturers improve visual quality inspections, is launching a partner program to expand the reach of is offering.

The Lowdown: The company, which came out of stealth mode in 2013, said Thursday that its Neurala VIA Authorized Partners program will create a network of integrators and distributors to help manufactures adopt automation capabilities as they embrace Industry 4.0 efforts, which call for using such modern technologies as machine learning, automation, and advanced analytics.

The Details: Neurala’s vision AI technology enables manufacturers to automate their quality inspection processes, which in turn helps them to improve productivity and inspection rates while reducing product defects. The company’s vision AI can train on fewer samples than traditional AI and its Brain Builder software integrates with existing industrial automation software.



Neurala in February announced the Brain Builder platform can now be trained on edge devices rather than just servers, so it can be more easily used by such devices as robots and drones. The company now is turning to partners to help not only growing the presence of its technology among manufacturers, but also to do so more quickly to help companies adapt to changing demands. For many organizations, implementing deep learning techniques has costly and time-consuming, officials said.



The company’s current roster of partners come from a range of regions, from a Texas-based industrial automation firm in Texas to similar companies in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Background: Neurala has raised $16 million in funding and has more than 40 employees. It was founded in 2006 and when coming out of stealth mode seven years ago, it joined Techstars, a seed accelerator program, with the goal of help companies deploy AI at a commercial scale.

The Buzz: “For years, the manufacturing industry has faced disruption with the onset of Industry 4.0. That trend has only accelerated in recent months, as the industry adapts to irregular patterns in consumer demands, heightened pressures on machine utilization, and changes in workforce availability,” said Neurala co-founder and CEO Max Versace. “In speaking with our end users and our partners, it’s clear that partnering with local experts is the key to helping manufacturers succeed. That’s the driving force behind the Neurala VIA Authorized Partner program: to help our partners better serve their customers, and in turn, to help manufacturers maintain the quality control that we all rely on.”



“AI-powered inspections are a tremendous complement to traditional machine vision; however, the cost and complexity of traditional AI solutions has posed a significant barrier to entry for manufacturers,” said Aaditya Soneja of Menzel Vision and Robotics. “Since we always strive to be customer-centric, we’ve joined Neurala’s partner program to address this critical need. With Neurala VIA’s lightweight hardware requirements and flexible interoperability, we’re able to design and deploy the right inspection solution at a price point that makes sense for the business case. It’s a significant leap forward to pervasive adoption.”