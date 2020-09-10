IBM Fuels Partner Cloud Growth with Direct Backing
September 10, 2020
Big Blue is funneling hundreds of millions of dollars to partners to defray the costs of porting their apps to the IBM Cloud container technologies.
The ubiquity of cloud computing means that businesses can have applications and resources in multiple cloud systems operated by different providers. For vendors and solution providers, this paradigm means they need applications that can run on different cloud platforms. And having the ability to operate and manage those apps across multiple clouds is the value of hyperconverged infrastructure and container technology.
IBM is taking a page out of the Microsoft playbook, pursuing a vision in which it’s less concerned about where applications run and more about what enables applications. In the IBM context, that means Big Blue wants more applications and solutions sold with its Red Hat OpenStack container technology.
In the early days of the cloud wars, IBM walked up to the front lines with the intent of a contender. Prepared to do battle with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, Big Blue saw its emerging cloud infrastructure built on the acquired assets of SoftLayer, a broad portfolio of enterprise applications, a long list of enterprise accounts, and an army of complementary technology partners as a winning recipe.
Unfortunately for IBM, the cloud wars didn’t turn out the way it thought it would. AWS is the market leader. Microsoft, which abandoned having its Windows operating system at the core of everything, is the number two rival. And Google Cloud Services (GCP) and Oracle Cloud are the primary contenders. IBM, though a substantial cloud player, is in the “still in the game” column.
A little more than a year after closing its massive $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat, IBM is providing direct investment funds to partners who rewrite their applications and APIs to run on IBM’s Cloud Pak and Red Hat’s OpenShift. The idea is to get partners to build applications on IBM’s container code and worry less about whose cloud the application resides.
David La Rose, general manager of IBM’s Partner Ecosystem, explained to me how Big Blue created a fund of “hundreds of millions of dollars” to make direct investments into partners for upgrading their applications for the container world. Through direct investments, IBM is defraying the expense of making applications and other code “container ready” and more marketable as OpenStack compatible.
The direct investment fund, described by La Rose, is different from traditional MDF – market development fund – programs. It’s not funded through contra revenue (accruing a portion of sales for development investment). Instead, it’s a direct allocation paid to partners that have the right qualifications for participating in IBM’s cloud vision.
IBM is funneling investment money through distributors – including Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and Arrow – to the selected partners. The partners have anywhere between 18 to 24 months to make the conversion and show a return on IBM’s investment.
Just how much of a return does IBM expect? La Rose explains Big Blue looks for a 3% to 5% increase in related revenues compared to the starting baseline.
Now, IBM isn’t just giving participating partners a big check and setting them on their way. Partners have to create a development and sales plan. IBM monitors progress quarterly and releases funds accordingly. If the partner isn’t making adequate progress, IBM will cut off funding without seeking clawbacks.
This program isn’t for the masses of IBM partners. Only a handful qualify. Eligible partners, though, have a disproportionate contribution to IBM’s indirect revenue stream.
La Rose acknowledges that IBM is playing from behind in the cloud game. Today, IBM generates 30% of its gross revenue with and through partners. Over the next several years, La Rose says IBM wants to increase partner contributions to as much as 65%.
“The goal is to win the platform, and the platform is OpenShift,” La Rose says.
The direct investments it’s making into partners to advance their applications is an example of how IBM is breaking with convention to find innovative ways of driving incremental growth for itself and its partners.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]
