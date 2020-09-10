Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Red Hat, IBM Launch OpenShift Software Marketplace

September 10, 2020

Solutions based on Red Hat’s Kubernetes platform can run on-premises or in the multicloud

By Jeffrey Burt

Red Hat and owner IBM are launching an online marketplace where customers and channel partners find, try, and buy a range of software offerings built on Red Hat’s OpenShift Kubernetes platform and available from independent software vendors (ISVs).