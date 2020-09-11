Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

OpsRamp Expands Partnership with Google Cloud

September 11, 2020

AIOps company will host platform on public cloud provider’s infrastructure

By Jeffrey Burt

OpsRamp is tightening its relationship with Google Cloud with a new go-to-market partnership that will include the company hosting its artificial intelligence (AI)-based management platform on the public cloud provider’s infrastructure.