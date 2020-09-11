OpsRamp Expands Partnership with Google Cloud

AIOps company will host platform on public cloud provider’s infrastructure

OpsRamp is tightening its relationship with Google Cloud with a new go-to-market partnership that will include the company hosting its artificial intelligence (AI)-based management platform on the public cloud provider’s infrastructure.

The Lowdown: The agreement announced this week will include both companies working more closely both on technology innovations and features as well as strategies for marketing the offerings.

The Details: OpsRamp customers and partners will be able to access the technology though the Google Cloud Marketplace and will benefit from the vendor’s advanced look at Google Cloud road maps. The San Jose, California-based company offers customers and partners an AIOps (AI for IT operations) platform for managing, monitoring, and automating their hybrid infrastructures both on premises and in the cloud.



Benefits for users include:



>First looks: OpsRamp’s platform automatically discovers and onboards Google Cloud Services as they appear on the network and supports immediate integrations for Google Cloud services. Google Cloud customers get tools for viewing service cost analytics and alerts for underutilized IT resources.

>Topology maps: OpsRamp finds links and dependencies between business-critical services and cloud infrastructure through maps for Google Cloud resources and ensures the right priorities are set.

>Rapid automation and resolution: The company’s platform simplifies routine operation processes and incident remediation using policy-based automation and built-in patch-management capabilities for Windows and Linux operating systems.

>As a service: OpsRamps’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) architecture is aimed at distributed IT organizations and MSPs that are creating modern digital operations control centers.

The Impact: Enterprises are accelerating their adoption of cloud services as the COVID-19 pandemic forces them to adapt to new business models, including a suddenly widely distributed workforce. A report this year from Flexera found that 57% of businesses will use the cloud this year more than planned because of the coronavirus outbreak. Technologies like those from OpsRamp let them and their channel partners to more easily manage both on-premises and cloud environments through a single tool. The company expects to expand its partnership with Google Cloud in the future.

Background: OpsRamp, launched in 2014, in January announced a $37.5 million fund-raising round that include Hewlett Packard Enterprise among its investors. The money is being used to expand the reach of its AIOps platform. With AIOPs, IT operations staffs use AI, machine learning, and analytics to drive automation into IT operations and let them quickly analyze the massive amounts of data their companies are creating. OpsRamp in 2017 raised $20 million.

The Buzz: “This is a seminal time for public cloud adoption as Covid-19 has elevated the value proposition of scalable, on-demand infrastructure,” OpsRamp co-founder and CEO Varma Kunaparaju said. “This partnership elevates our commitment to Google Cloud, which we expect to only expand in time as we increase our Google Cloud monitoring, event management, and automation capabilities to meet growing customer demands for Google Cloud’s advanced cloud infrastructure.”



“As organizations accelerate their cloud migrations, better visibility into resources, operations, and services can help IT manage spend and optimize performance and uptime,” said Nirav Sheth, director of ISV and channel sales at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to partner with OpsRamp to bring the capabilities of their IT infrastructure monitoring platform to Google Cloud Marketplace.”