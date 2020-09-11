Patch Update: Bevy of Vulnerabilities to Address
September 11, 2020
Microsoft lists 23 as critical
The Redmond, Washington-based company has fixed another big batch of vulnerabilities – 129, to be exact. While only about 18% of them are labeled as “critical,” that’s more than we’ve seen in the past few months. On the other hand, more than 80% of the vulnerabilities are listed as “important.”
The vulnerabilities affect Microsoft Windows 7 through 10, the Edge and Explorer browsers, Exchange, SharePoint, Dynamics 365, Visual Studio, and Active Directory.
