ASCII Service Gives Members Free Teleheath Access

Channel industry group’s remote health program offered to company owners, employees, and their families

Channel industry organization The ASCII Group is launching a service that will enable member owners, employees, and their families to remotely communicate with doctors throughout North America for free.

The Lowdown: The ASCII Telehealth Service will not only give members – which include MSPs, managed security services providers (MSSPs), VARs, and solution providers – no-charge access to doctors in any state where the business owner or their employees reside, but the program also will help drive down costs and increase profits for these companies.

The Details: The organization, based in Bethesda, Maryland, announced the new product Monday, saying it has partners with a national agency to provide 24/7 virtual access to local board-certified physicians. The ASCII did not identify the agency it’s partnering with.



Business owners, employees, and family members are able to consult with a doctor licensed in their state by phone, secure video, or an app. Wait time is less than 10 minutes according to the ASCII. In addition, the doctors have the ability to write prescriptions in all 50 U.S. states

The Impact: Affordable healthcare – and how to deliver it – has historically been a thorny issue in the United States, where often healthcare programs are tied to places of employment and private healthcare is expensive. The issue has become particularly important this year as the coronavirus outbreak has spread around the world, not only putting the lives and health of people in jeopardy but also has created an economic fallout that has caused tens of millions of U.S. workers to lose their jobs over the past six months and with it healthcare for many of them.

Background: ASCII, founded in 1984, has more than 1,300 members from among the channel community in both the United States and Canada, including MSPs that serve SMBs to solution providers with multiple locations that have national and international clients and everything in between. It offers members services around such areas as education, training, marketing assistance, peer interaction, and leveraged purchasing programs.

The Buzz: “The number one business request we receive from the MSP community is providing our leverage to lower the cost of health care for business owners and their staff,” said Alan Weinberger, chairman and CEO of ASCII. “We are thrilled to be able to provide this important service to the industry for the first time, and see this as a pivotal moment to enable the service sector of the IT industry to become more profitable and have employees priority needs addressed in a new way.”