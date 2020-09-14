Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

ASCII Service Gives Members Free Teleheath Access

September 14, 2020

Channel industry group’s remote health program offered to company owners, employees, and their families

By Jeffrey Burt

Channel industry organization The ASCII Group is launching a service that will enable member owners, employees, and their families to remotely communicate with doctors throughout North America for free.