Nvidia to Buy Arm in Major AI Push

September 14, 2020

GPU maker will pay $40 billion for company that licenses its CPU designs to an array of chip manufacturers

By Jeffrey Burt

GPU maker Nvidia is buying chip designer Arm from giant Japanese IT company SoftBank Group in a $40 billion deal that will create a powerful silicon company in the emerging world of artificial intelligence (AI).