T-Mobile Enhances Partner Program Post-Sprint Deal

Carrier is leveraging best of both legacy efforts to launch T-Mobile for Business Partner Program

T-Mobile is introducing a revamped channel partner program in the wake of its $31 billion acquisition earlier this year of rival carrier Sprint.

The Lowdown: The company this month launched its T-Mobile for Business Partner Program, which officials said combines the strengths of the legacy channel offerings from both T-Mobile and Sprint.

The Details: The new combined partner program offers channel players a range of benefits, including:



>Twice the channel experts: Since the close of the deal in April, T-Mobile is doubling the number of sales and engineering experts that work directly with business partners.

>Streamlined selling: Channel partners will now have access to all T-Mobile business segments and to true registration, which ensures that partners will be approved within one day to work an opportunity.

>Partner portal: Partners have access to such tools and resources like training materials, marketing assets, and customer activation capabilities.

>Marketing resources: T-Mobile is enabling partners to use the company’s brand on sales collateral and flyers in line with the brand guidelines in the partner portal. Also, the carrier offers a Social On-Demand Tool to make it easier and faster for partners to engage with customers through social media content.

>Flexible sales models: Channel partners have options for everything from signing up new customers to selling new service opportunities to existing T-Mobile customers or selling their own solutions alongside T-Mobile experts. The carrier’s direct sales teams use the partner community and the sell-with program to address customer needs, which has driven an increase in sales of more than 200% over the last two years.



The T-Mobile for Business Partner Program is aimed at partners that are either mobility- or wireline-centric or a combination of both. Wireline-centric partners get solutions from Sprint, which is now called T-Mobile for Business Global Wireline Solutions in the United States and Global Wireline Solutions by T-Mobile USA outside of the US.

The Impact: The new program gives partners greater opportunities and flexibility in working with a carrier that through its acquisition of Sprint now has about 140 million wireless subscribers and both advanced 4G and growing 5G networks. With the Sprint deal done, T-Mobile is essentially tied with Verizon for second in terms of wireless subscriber market share, with both having about 29% of the market. AT&T stands at the top of the list with about 40% share.

Background: It wasn’t easy for T-Mobile to get to this point. The company – which calls itself the Un-carrier – was trailing in forth in the market before John Legere took over as CEO in 2012, revitalizing T-Mobile and putting it in strong enough financial position to buy Sprint. The two companies announced the deal in 2018 but it took two years and several concessions for the acquisition to collect all the necessary regulatory approvals. Legere stepped down as CEO when his contract expired in April.

The Buzz: “The channel has been an important part of T-Mobile for Business’ incredible growth over the last few years, and with the launch of this all-new Partner Program, we’re investing more into the channel than ever before,” said Mike Katz, executive vice president of T-Mobile for Business. “Combining the best of T-Mobile and Sprint, we aim to be the destination for partners and resellers. T-Mobile’s investment in the largest 5G network and our high-touch customer support model means the ‘Un-carrier’ is where you’ll want to be.”



“Overall, the portal provides a ‘one stop shop’ of resources for partners to provide current and up-to-date information to customers,” said Andrea Delegro, senior product manager at TechData. “The new Social and News On-Demand enhancement allows T-Mobile for Business partners to easily obtain the latest news regarding 5G, new promotions, and so much more. The Social function makes posting on social media effortless with automatic scheduling on a number of platforms to grow your T-Mobile business.”