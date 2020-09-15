Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

BullGuard Gives MSPs More SMB Security Tools

September 15, 2020

Cybersecurity vendor brings managed services functionality to small business solution

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor BullGuard is adding an MSP component to its small business offering to enable channel partners to manage the endpoints of their SMB clients.