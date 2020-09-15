BullGuard Gives MSPs More SMB Security Tools

Cybersecurity vendor brings managed services functionality to small business solution

Cybersecurity vendor BullGuard is adding an MSP component to its small business offering to enable channel partners to manage the endpoints of their SMB clients.

The Lowdown: The dedicated MSP functionality within the BullGuard Small Office Security product, announced Tuesday, gives MSPs a new tool for protecting SMB customers that are increasingly under attack from cyber-criminals.

The Details: The new capability makes it possible for MSPs and other partners to remotely manage all endpoint devices, including those running Windows, Android, and macOS operating systems, regardless of where those employees are located. Setting up the functionality and deploying the software is fast, with MSPs being able to onboard new customers within minute. Enrollment is through an email invitation and a cloud administration portal allows MSPs to manage multiple client accounts and their endpoints within a single platform.



The portal gives MSPs a complete view of their clients’ online security status and the partners can deploy BullGuard’s Small Office Security solution for their clients and then remotely run such tasks as activating and deactivating devices, threat scans, updates, and locking if a device is lost or stolen. MSPs also receive real-time alerts if issues with devices arise.



In addition, partners can offer clients a range of billing options, including monthly and one-, two-, or three-year subscriptions.

The Impact: SMBs are seeing more attacks by bad actors. A report last year by Verizon found that 43% of cyberattacks target SMBs. At the same time, demand for managed security services is expected to grow rapidly, with a report from MarketsandMarkets forecasting that the global market will jump from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion by 2025.



Channel partners can expand revenue and customer bases by adding security services to their portfolios and BullGuard officials said the new MSP functionality in their products gives IT resellers an opportunity to extend their reach into the managed services provider area.

Background: London-based BullGuard. Founded in 2002, offers a product portfolio that protects PCs, Mac systems, tablets, and smartphones through a range of products that address such areas as internet and mobile security, identity protection, a VPN, the Internet of Things (IoT), and SMBs.

The Buzz: “At BullGuard, we understand the importance of our channel partners and their success, which is why we are committed to delivering comprehensive products that are attractive to their clients. We are always looking to open up new business opportunities that can generate additional revenue for partners and help them to expand and differentiate,” said Steve Hicks, head of global sales at BullGuard. “We launched BullGuard Small Office Security to provide our channel partners with a product that met the demands of the increasingly vulnerable SMB market. Now, more than ever, small businesses are under attack by cybercriminals who are taking advantage of the large-scale movement of employees working from home — many of them with their own devices. As a result, it is more important than ever for business owners to ensure their devices and networks are protected.”