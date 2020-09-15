Snow Software Readies Enhanced Partner Program

Tech management software provider to include more incentives, investments for the channel

Snow Software, whose software platform makes it easier for enterprises to gain visibility into and manage their IT environments from the data center to the cloud, is preparing to launch an enhanced partner program that will include new incentives, training, and investments.

The Lowdown: The improved program, which was announced this week, will launch in January.

The Details: Organizations are becoming increasingly distributed in a hybrid world, with their hardware and software investments spread across the data center, cloud, network edge, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) environments. Snow’s technology intelligence platform gives enterprises visibility and control across their environments, from automating software management and a view of all technology being used to regulatory compliance, risk monitoring, and cloud management services.



The platform also offers solutions for specific products from vendors like Oracle, SAP, ServiceNow, and BMC.



The enhanced partner program will offer benefits based on tiering that include:



>Incentives: Snow is offering new deal registration incentives, such as partner profit protection for co-selling opportunities.

>Rebates: Partners will receive new renewal and customer success rebates.

>Increased investments: Snow will offer partners more opportunities to access co-marketing and market development funds.

>Training and certifications: The enhanced offerings will include cloud, SAP, and software asset management.

New partner portal: Partners will see enhanced self-service capabilities.

Background: Snow, based in Stockholm, Sweden, with U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, was launched in 1997 and has since collected more than 4,000 customers and more than 700 employees. It also recently surpassed $100 million in recurring revenue.

The Buzz: “Now more than ever, technology providers and partners need to offer solutions that can quickly and effectively address significant business challenges,” said Brian Allison, vice president of global channels and alliances at Snow. “It is critical that organizations get visibility and insight across their software, hardware, applications, and cloud investments, wherever and however those assets are being used. With the new Snow Partner Program, we are empowering our partners to deliver even better outcomes for our joint customers.”