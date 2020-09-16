HP Unveils PCs and Printers for Remote Workforces

Offerings rolled out at Reinvent 2020 come two months after introduction of new Amplify partner program

HP Inc. is rolling out a range of products and tools that partners can leverage to help their clients adapt to a rapidly evolving business world that is being changed dramatically by the suddenly remote and distributed workforce brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowdown: The company at its virtual HP Reinvent partner conference on Wednesday unveiled new PCs and printers that will enable enterprises and SMBs to better address the new working world of employees working from home, digital transactions and communications replacing physical ones, and students and teachers embracing distance learning.



HP also urged its channel partners to put a greater emphasis on racial and gender equality in their workforce and business efforts.

The Details: With hybrid and increasingly distributed businesses becoming the norm, businesses are under pressure to digitize their workflows and adapt their management capabilities. The Palo Alto, California-based company released a series of new PC solutions partners can bring to end customers that are designed to ensure remote workers are as productive, connected, and secure as possible. They include:



>Latptops: The AMD-based ProBook 636 Aero G7 business notebook and ProBook 600 G8 and 400 G8 Series for smaller businesses.

>Desktops: The EliteDesk 805 G6 Series for multitaskers and ProDesk 405 G6 Series that is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen PRO series processors.

>Monitors: the E24t Touch Monitor with integrated in-cell touch technology and E24d and E27d Conference Monitors designed for virtual collaboration.

>SMB offering: The HP Business Boost bundles with PC and Print hardware and services aimed at smaller businesses.

>Services: Program updates to HP’s Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings.



HP also rolled out print products aimed at addressing the changing business landscape, including:



>Printers: The LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series is HP’s smallest enterprise-class offering and the DesignJet portfolio is aimed at the architecture, engineering, and construction spaces as well as home offices.

>Cloud: The Document Workflow Cloud solution streamlines the flow of information from paper to digital.

>Onboarding: HP’s Fleet Onboarding tool helps partners more easily onboard HP’s Workpath open developer platform across the printer fleet.

>Pay model: HP is expanding its subscription-based plans for toner.

The Impact: The fast-moving trends that are transformation the IT and business worlds are a focus of the HP event, with on-demand sessions address such themes as the “new world order,” growth through digital, the future of education, and cybersecurity. HP also is addressing its strategy around PCs, print solutions, and partner sales.

Background: The news around PCs and printers comes two months after HP unveiled Amplify, a new channel program designed to help partners adapt to an increasingly digital-focused customer base that is evolving how it researches and buys technology through such means as partner portals, e-commerce sites, and online marketplaces and adopting contractual models for transactions.



Amplify, which consolidated its wide array of partner training and resources and which goes into effect for commercial partners Nov. 1 and retail partners in the second half of 2021, offers partners two tracks rather than multiple tiers, more services-based bundles, and new rewards and compensation based on partner investments.

The Buzz: “The key to innovation is understanding our customers – pushing technology to the limit and generating new imaginative solutions aimed at meeting the needs of customers in the new normal,” said Christoph Schell, chief commercial officer at HP. “The forces shaping our world and the way in which we do business today have dramatically shifted. Together with our partners we must define a course for the future where we are defined by the outcomes we enable, not simply the products we sell.”