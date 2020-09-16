Channelnomics Original

Technology

HP Unveils PCs and Printers for Remote Workforces

Offerings rolled out at Reinvent 2020 come two months after introduction of new Amplify partner program

By Jeffrey Burt

HP Inc. is rolling out a range of products and tools that partners can leverage to help their clients adapt to a rapidly evolving business world that is being changed dramatically by the suddenly remote and distributed workforce brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.