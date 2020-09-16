OneLogin Brings Tiering, Other Features to Partner Program

Channel becoming increasingly important to cloud IAM provider

Cloud identity and access management (IAM) provider OneLogin is adding tiering and other enhancements to its partner program as an increasing percentage of its business comes through the channel.

The Lowdown: The San Francisco-based company this week rolled out Accelerate 2.0, the latest evolution of the partner program its first rolled out in September 2018 to drive enterprise business.

The Details: OneLogin is using tiering to drive rewards and new features based on the amount of investment and business the partners bring to the company. Top-tier Platinum and Gold partners can see new features like deal sourcing using artificial intelligence (AI), additional market development funds, and channel sales coverage.



The vendor, which was founded in 2009, also is offering training certifications to partners that specialize in such areas as sales, technical expertise, and delivery of OneLogin products. Benefits to partners include:



>Marketing: OneLogin offers co-brandable marketing collateral, kits, and email campaign tools that can be used to generate demand.

>Sales: Partners get access to go-to-market tools and resources, such as sales guides, battle cards, decks, and recorded sessions.

>Deal management: Easy deal registration and management tools enable partners to sell OneLogin products as though they are an extension of the sales team

>Training and certification: OneLogin is expanding its training programs for referring, reselling, and implementing its services.

The Impact: OneLogin is seeing partners account for a growing amount of its business. Since launching Accelerate, the channel now accounts for more than 40% of the company’s opportunities. Cloud IAM is becoming increasingly popular among enterprises and SMBs that are dealing with increased numbers of cyberattacks and trends like bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and – due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the rapid expansion of teleworking. A pre-coronavirus report from ResearchandMarkets forecasted the global cloud IAM market to grow almost 31% a year from 2018 – when it was more than $1.26 billion – through 2023, when it will hit $4.86 billion.



A study by OneLogin about remote workforce security released in May found that security measures and best practices around passwords have not been a priority in many regions around the world. For example, more than 17% of remote workers surveyed said they’ve shared their work device password with their spouses or children and 36% admitting they hadn’t changed the password to their home WiFi network in more than two years.

Background: OneLogin offers a range of services around workforce and customer identity, from single sign-on and multifactor authentication to provisioning, access control, and authentication.

The Buzz: “From its inception, the goal of Accelerate was to create and support a partner ecosystem that can fuel OneLogin’s growth trajectory. This enhancement moves us further towards this goal,” said Matt Hurley, vice president of global channel, distribution, OEM and strategic alliances at OneLogin. “It’s very important for us to continue up-leveling our investment in our partners and invest and reward partners that invest in us. This build-out deepens our training programs, introduces AI deal sourcing along with extensive sales and marketing tools that will continue to fuel growth for our company and our partners.”



“As part of OneLogin Accelerate, we’ve been able to utilize the program’s training, dedicated support, and co-marketing to create higher margin than we thought possible,” said Sam Barhoumeh, CEO of Ready Networks. “OneLogin is a true partner and has helped us achieve incredible results as we grow together and this update will only help us to build upon that success.”