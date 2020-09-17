Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Technology

SMBs Turning to MSPs for Cybersecurity: ConnectWise

September 17, 2020

Smaller companies are looking for help protecting their businesses and closing a yawning skills gap, survey shows

By Jeffrey Burt

Smaller businesses are putting a high priority on cybersecurity but often lack the in-house skills to adequately protect themselves, offering MSPs with security expertise a significant market opportunity, according to a report this week from ConnectWise.