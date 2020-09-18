Monday.com Expands Channel Efforts to North America

Fast-growing SaaS company hires Microsoft and Salesforce veteran to run the effort

Monday.com, an Israeli cloud-based software maker that offers collaboration applications to help employees run and track processes and projects, is expanding its channel efforts into North America and hiring a Microsoft and Salesforce veteran to run the program.

The Lowdown: The new North American partners will add to the lineup of more than 85 channel companies Monday.com works with in more than 45 countries.

The Details: Monday.com said this week it is pushing to expand its channel at a time when its business – like those of other collaboration software makers – has seen a boost in the first half of the year due to the rapid shift to remote work in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak. During that time, Monday.com has tripled the size of its channel team and the expansion into North America is a response that growth.



The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company already has a number of North American partners signed up, including Damco Solutions, Obo Agency, Execute Strategy, Altas Authority, Growth Skills, Techloyce, eCapital Advisors, Interlaced.io, and Sphere Partners.



At the same time, Monday.com is launching its Partner Academy training and certification program, designed to help partners get up to speed on the Monday.com platform. The program, free to qualified partners, has e-learning programs for different positions, including sales, consulting, and account management.



Alexandra Detweiler, who has two decades of sales and channel experience with such companies as Microsoft, Salesforce, Akumina, and Sybase, is Monday.com’s director of partner relationships in North America.

Background: Monday.com was founded in 2012 and has raised $234.1 million from such investors as Sapphire Ventures, Hamilton Lane, and HarbourVest Partners. It raised $150 million of that last year. The company now boasts more than 610 employees and more than 100,000 customers.

The Buzz: “Broadening our partner reach to North America is a major milestone for our team and a game-changer in the rapid expansion of our channel business,” says Oren Stern, vice president of partnerships and alliances at Monday.com. “With more than half of Monday.com’s customers based in North America, we are excited to build on the tremendous momentum of our partner program internationally, with the same successful offering to our tremendous North American audience.”



“Damco Solutions and Monday.com both shared the common goal of delivering value through simple yet powerful technology solutions,” Damco Solutions CEO Mohit Gupta said. “We look forward to the launch of the Partner Academy, where our entire team can master the product’s capabilities and learn to create apps and building blocks in order to provide fully customized solutions to each client.”