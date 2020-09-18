Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Monday.com Expands Channel Efforts to North America

September 18, 2020

Fast-growing SaaS company hires Microsoft and Salesforce veteran to run the effort

By Jeffrey Burt

Monday.com, an Israeli cloud-based software maker that offers collaboration applications to help employees run and track processes and projects, is expanding its channel efforts into North America and hiring a Microsoft and Salesforce veteran to run the program.