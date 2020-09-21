Ex-Dell Channel Chief Mullen Lands with Insight

She will take over as head of its North America business next month

Joyce Mullen, who left Dell Technologies in August after 21 years with the company, is taking over the North America business of global solutions provider and Dell channel partner Insight Enterprises.

The Lowdown: The Tempe, Arizona-based company announced the appointment of Mullen this month. She will take over the position in October.

The Details: By the time Mullen left Dell, she had become president of the tech giant’s global channel, embedded and edge solutions. She oversaw for Dell’s $50 million channel business for the past three years and manage relationships with both the company’s channel partners as well as OEMs and other technology partners.



When she announced she was leaving Dell in July, Mullen said she was looking for new opportunities with another company. With Insight, she takes over the North America business of a Fortune 500 company with more than 11,000 employees – including more than 8,000 sales and service delivery professionals – and that generated more than $7.7 billion in net sales and $159 million in net income in 2019.



The company has a broad array of offerings that are focused on such areas as the data center, cloud, the connected workforce, and supply chain optimization.



Insight officials said Mullen’s hiring onto its executive team is part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Mullen will make a base salary of $600,000.

The Impact: Mullen’s position with Insight could further expand Insight’s work with Dell, which accounts for a significant amount of its business.

Background: Mullen started with Dell in 1999 as the Round Rock, Texas-based company’s director of materials and repair for its Americas service delivery business. Throughout the years, she worked her way up through a series of sales, supply chain, and channel positions.



Dell in August named Rola Dagher – a Dell veteran who had spent the past three years with rival Cisco Systems – to replace Mullen as its global channel chief.

The Buzz: “We have found an exceptional leader to take our North America business into the future,” Insight President and CEO Ken Lamneck said. “In addition to her engaging leadership style, far-reaching expertise in technology services and solutions, and sales acumen, Joyce has established strong relationships within our organization which will facilitate a quick assimilation into our business.”



“I couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to join this exceptional company,” Mullen said. “I’ve had a first-hand view of Insights’ rapid transformation over the past few years, completing strategic acquisitions, broadening its solutions portfolio and scaling to serve more clients. However, the deciding factors for me in joining Insight were its strong solutions portfolio and its inclusive culture and values orientation.”