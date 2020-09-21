Opening Doors to the Midmarket

Specialized packages allow Infoblox partners to cater to midsize customers

This is part 1 of a 2-part series.



A hallmark of a good vendor is listening to partners. When Infoblox’s channel players pointed to opportunities in the midmarket, the network security company paid close attention.



With solutions typically aimed at enterprises, Infoblox made a strategic decision to create three streamlined packages specifically for midmarket end customers – organizations with 1,000 to 5,000 users.



“These products were often at too big of a scale to adopt for these companies, and not at the right price point,” said Sandy Janes, senior director of Global Partner Programs & Operations at Infoblox. “Many midmarket end users don’t have large procurement divisions to validate the solutions and vet out the pricing. Our midmarket packages make it very simple for them to buy.”



Like enterprises, midmarket companies are faced with an increasingly complex network infrastructure as remote work becomes the “new normal.” Managing and configuring those networks can be complicated and time-consuming, often involving manual processes. In addition, many midmarket companies lack resources and sophistication when it comes to security, so they’re not considering things like DNS security and threat intelligence.



With Infoblox’s midmarket packages in their arsenal, partners now can work with midsize customers to give them the confidence they need to manage and protect their network infrastructures simply and affordably.



Infoblox Visibility

Targeted at midmarket companies that use Microsoft for all their DDI needs, the Infoblox Visibility package delivers the “next-level” network experience for customers that are transitioning to the cloud. “With the pervasiveness of BYOD and IoT, we’ve introduced countless devices to the network, and because of remote networking, those devices are connecting to points you can’t always see,” said Janes. “With this package, our focus is on giving businesses visibility via intelligence on exactly who’s on the network, where they are, and what they’re doing.” Ultimately, Infoblox Visibility provides full discovery, automation, and streamlined control of Microsoft and IoT devices.



Infoblox Edge

For midmarket companies with multiple remote and branch locations, Infoblox Edge simplifies the often-complex task of network management and configuration. “That’s often a manual process, and it can lead to all sorts of delays because of human error,” said Janes. “This package helps with management of remote DDI. It introduces automation to the process, assisting IT staff responsible for remote branch locations.” Through DDI, Infoblox delivers power and connectivity to all systems on the corporate network, enabling visibility and security controls for third-party clouds.



Infoblox Security

This package offers protection to work-from-home (WFH) users through network and security services, helping organizations go borderless. “With Infoblox Security, we’re making sure we’re protecting remote users as if they were at the corporate office. The same level of security is being extended to those remote locations,” Janes said. “No longer an enterprise-only solution, we’re bringing security into a nice neat bundle for midmarket players with remote employees.”



Now midmarket companies can enjoy the same benefits as their enterprise brethren – next-level foundational security with threat intelligence and advanced analytics based on machine learning; rock-solid network reliability, even across virtual and hybrid cloud environments; automation that reduces manual tasks and allows for fast, agile network provisioning, management, and security.



In a nutshell, Infoblox’s three midmarket packages simplify the way midsize customers use their DDI infrastructure; reduce network complexity by offering expanded network visibility; leverage DNS as a simple, easy solution for enforcing security policy and compliance; and package features neatly and affordably for specific use cases.



Stay tuned for part 2 next week and find out how Infoblox has enabled partners to deploy these packages successfully for midmarket customers.