ServiceNow Expands Offerings for a COVID-19 World

ITSM vendor launches Now Platform ‘Paris’ release to drive digital transformation

ServiceNow is launching the latest version of its Now Platform, with new features and products designed to help enterprises more quickly digitize their businesses and adapt to an IT world that demands greater agility and productivity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowdown: The IT service management (ITSM) solutions vendor this month unveiled the “Paris” release of is platform, which is being leveraged by the likes of Microsoft, Zoom, Adobe, and Uber and by channel partners Accenture and Deloitte in the telecommunications and retail banking sectors.

The Details: The new offerings in the Paris release are designed to enable organizations to use new workflow apps to respond to business changes, help a distributed workforce be more productive, drive customer loyalty, and use ITSM and AIOps (artificial intelligence for IT operations) to modernize and automate their environments.



New products include:



>Business Continuity Management: For automated business impact analysis, business continuity plan development, and crisis management within the Now Platform.

>Hardware Asset Management: For automated IT asset lifecycle through tracking the financial, contractual, and inventory details of hardware and devices, with the goal of making smarter decisions.

>Legal Service Delivery: For greater visibility for legal operations to drive better and faster decisions and eliminate manual emails and phone calls.



There also are new industry solutions and partnerships, with Accenture focusing on telecoms and Deloitte on banking:



>Financial Services Operations: The solution helps banks connect their front-, middle-, and back-office teams and systems to better serve customers.

>Telecommunications Service Management: The offering delivers a more proactive experience and more flexibility to help customer better manage their services.

>Telecommunications Network Performance Management: Through the solution, network operations teams gets a more unified view of the install base and can analyze, correlate, and resolve events that come through multiple network monitoring platforms.



ServiceNow also is unveiling partner integrations with Microsoft and Twilio and the new ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program that connects new and old tools, helping to streamline internal processes.

The Impact: The global coronavirus outbreak for many organizations to quickly adapt to new business models that include a highly distributed workforce – and all the management and security challenges that brings – and a greater reliance on cloud services. Companies and industry observers expect many of these changes to be permanent, including more remote workers and an acceleration of cloud adoption strategies.

The Buzz: “The C suite realizes that 20th century architectures are too slow and siloed in today’s fluid working environment, where they need speed and agility,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow. “The ServiceNow advantage has always been one architecture, one data model, and one born in the cloud platform that delivers workflows companies need and great experiences employees and customers expect. The Now Platform Paris release provides smart experiences powered by AI, resilient operations, and the ability to optimize spend. Together, they will provide businesses with the agility they need to help them thrive in the COVID economy.”



“Customers are increasingly considering the business value from integrating separate, but increasingly dependent workflows across teams, and the business and IT organizations,” said Stephen Elliot, program vice president of DevOps and management software for IDC. “There is unquestionable customer traction, in part accelerated by COVID 19 and its pressure to drive more collaboration between IT and business stakeholders to digitize processes, rethink customer engagement models, and make strategic business decisions faster than at any point in the last 10 years.”



“Microsoft has worked closely with ServiceNow for several years, helping to accelerate our digital transformation across our products, platform, and cloud capabilities,” said Anahit Hovhannisyan, principal PM manager at Microsoft. “ServiceNow IT Service Management helped us quickly scale to meet our employees’ needs as we shifted to a work from home environment. Our recent deployment of the new Virtual and Live Agent capabilities will help us better meet the needs of our employees by providing seamless support through our tools and services. Capabilities such as troubleshooting workflows, knowledge management search and hand off to live agents will help ensure fast resolution to employee issues no matter where they are located.”



“ServiceNow has been a trusted and reliable partner to Zoom, enabling us to scale at an unprecedented rate to meet the growing demand for our solutions,” Zoom CIO Sunil Madan said. “With ServiceNow, we’ve been able to work smarter and increase agility in order to deploy exceptional customer service to a growing and diverse customer base. ServiceNow has enabled us to unite our front , middle , and back office teams, increasing productivity during a period of time when speed and simplicity matter most to our customers. The new innovations in the Paris release will help organizations maintain business continuity through workflows that anticipate and remediate disruptions.”



“Our banking clients are fundamentally rethinking how they engage and support customers, and this requires a more connected flow across all services,” said Travis Budisalovich, ServiceNow financial services industry leader and a principal at Deloitte Consulting. “Combining Deloitte’s deep banking industry expertise and the power of these new ServiceNow platform capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to rapidly transform the banking experience.”