Security Solutions Vendor NNT Launches Partner Program

Company appoints two executives to lead channel efforts in US, EMEA

Cybersecurity and compliance software provider Net New Technologies (NTT) is launching a partner program to help grow its business both in North America and in other regions around the world.

The Lowdown: The Naples, Florida-based company on Tuesday unveiled its global Partner First Program and the executives charged with growing its channel base.

The Details: NNT is leaning on resellers to drive sales of its portfolio that includes its Change Tracker Gen 7R2, Fast Cloud whitelist repository, Vulnerability Tracker to protect on-premises, cloud, and mobile assets, and Log Tracker, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to rapidly detect potentially harmful activity.



The new partner program includes training, support, marketing materials, and educational programs, with the goal of equipping partners with the tools and skills to drive revenue and grow their businesses.



In June, NNT hired Rachel Hanna as channel sales manager to manage the partner program, enablement, incentives, and field alignment. She came to NNT after three years at systems integrator Shadow-Soft. James Seaton, who came to NNT in February 2018, was promoted to EMEA channel sales manager to oversee the partner program outside of the United States. Before NNT, he spent more than a year at Egress Software as a senior account manager.

Background: NNT was founded in 2005 and has grown into an $11 million company with 32 employees, according to ZoomInfo Technologies. The company competes with the likes of Advencia, DataLocker, and Ostendio.

The Buzz: “Partners are looking for innovative and robust security solutions to address customer challenges and programs that will drive their own business growth,” NNT CEO Mark Kerrison said. “Our team is dedicated to our partner community and our ability to leverage these relationships to drive results.”



“Aside from having recruited an entire team from the channel world to help build and launch Partner First, our biggest takeaway in speaking with partners is recognizing our primary job is to create increased customer retention and growth for partners enabled by NNT solutions,” Hanna said. “We implicitly understand that success happens when we provide the right support and go-to-market tools. To that end, NNT has created a step-by-step Partner Playbook, which literally provides a proven sales guide, used and updated by NNT’s own direct sales team, to increase customer value, as well as how to identify and close sales opportunities.”



“I am extremely eager to work closely with new and existing partners to enable them to find quality leads with sales and marketing, support initial customer engagements and work shoulder-to-shoulder to help these organizations win customers and become independently capable of delivering our solutions to users everywhere,” Seaton said.