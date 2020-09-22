Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

VMware Brings Its SD-WAN to Equinix Platform

September 22, 2020

Expanded partnership also includes offering virtualization pioneer’s SASE components on Equinix Network Edge

By Jeffrey Burt

Customers using Equinix’s Network Edge platform will now be able to leverage VMware’s software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) technology as a virtual network function (VNF), part of an expanded relationship between the two companies.