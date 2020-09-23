Cameyo Launches Partner Program to Address Remote Work Growth

Work-from-home push due to pandemic drives app virtualization company’s channel initiative

The rapid shift to remote work brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling application virtualization vendor Cameyo’s decision to launch its new partner program.

The Lowdown: The application virtualization company on Wednesday unveiled the Cameyo Global Partner Program to enable channel partners to leverage its technology to access mission-critical applications from any device.

The Details: As the deadly coronavirus outbreak spread across the globe during the late winter and spring, most companies sent their employees to work from home to comply with government lockdown orders and mitigate the spread of the virus. Businesses had to quickly adapt to their expanded remote workforce by accelerating their adoption of cloud services.



Cameyo’s cloud-native Digital Workspace platform enables businesses to deliver Windows and internal web applications to devices via the browser without the need for VPNs.



The benefits of the Cary, North Carolina-based company’s new partner program includes:



>Partner portal: Partners can access Cameyo collateral such as solution briefs, competitive battle cards, sales decks, and training material.

>Market development funds: Platinum Partners automatically are eligible for MDF every quarter, while Gold Partners can earn MDF based on quarterly performances.

>Training: Cameyo hosts training for the sales and technical teams of partners.



Companies that already were partnering with Cameyo and now are part of the new partner program include Amplified IT, Helio Summit, Neverware, Online Partner, Softwatch, and Synnex. Two new partners are Datacom in Australia and New Zealand and D&H Distributing in the United States and Canada.

The Impact: The pandemic drove the shift to working from home, but it’s become clear that the business world will not return to normal after the public health crisis passes. A survey by Gartner analysts found that 47% of business leaders will give employees the choice of working from home permanently and 82% will make working from home an option part of the time. That trend opens up opportunities for channel partners that offers services and products that will make such remote work productive and secure.

Background: The 10-year-old company in March launched a program that enabled MSPs to leverage the Cameyo technology for their end clients.

The Buzz: “As the world makes the permanent shift to remote working – whether that’s some of the time or all of the time – organizations of every size need a long-term solution for enabling their employees to securely access all of the applications they need to remain productive from anywhere,” Cameyo co-founder and CEO Andrew Miller said. “This presents a huge opportunity for our partners to differentiate themselves and increase their revenue by helping their customers achieve secure, productive remote work. With Cameyo, our partners can provide customers a digital workspace solution that enables their employees to access all of their business-critical applications on any device, from the browser, at a fraction of the cost and the time to deploy required by traditional virtual desktop products.”



“D&H has always been focused on helping our MSP and reseller partners leverage managed services to profitably launch, optimize, and maximize their cloud practice while providing optimal value to customers,” said Jason Bystrak, vice president of D&H’s Cloud Business Unit. “With remote work shifting from a short-term challenge to an ongoing, hybrid strategy for most organizations, our partners need a solution that will meet the unprecedented demand for secure digital workspaces. Cameyo’s platform helps partners capture this opportunity and increase revenue. Their solution is quick and easy to deploy, cost-effective, and secure, while delivering a seamless end-user experience.”



“As organizations shift to remote work, technologies like VDI [virtual desktop infrastructure], DaaS [Desktops-as-a-Service], and VPNs are straining to keep up,” said Greg Furlong, Google practice lead in Australia for Datacom. “Cameyo is the simplest and most secure way to deliver Windows and internal web applications to remote and on-site workers on any device, especially Chromebooks.”