Cameyo Launches Partner Program to Address Remote Work Growth

September 23, 2020

Work-from-home push due to pandemic drives app virtualization company’s channel initiative

By Jeffrey Burt

The rapid shift to remote work brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling application virtualization vendor Cameyo’s decision to launch its new partner program.