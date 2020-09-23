Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Microsoft Creating Tool for MSPs Managing SMB SaaS Environments

September 23, 2020

Microsoft 365 Lighthouse will enable partners to more easily to deliver services to smaller customers

By Jeffrey Burt

Microsoft is developing a solution that will make it easier for channel partners to bring managed services at scale to SMBs that are using Microsoft 365.