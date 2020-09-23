Microsoft Creating Tool for MSPs Managing SMB SaaS Environments

Microsoft 365 Lighthouse will enable partners to more easily to deliver services to smaller customers

Microsoft is developing a solution that will make it easier for channel partners to bring managed services at scale to SMBs that are using Microsoft 365.

The Lowdown: Microsoft 365 Lighthouse will give partners a single place to manage everything from onboarding customers to monitoring their environments. The product is in the private preview stage of development.

The Details: Microsoft 365 Lighthouse will enable MSPs and other channel players a way to expand the similar capabilities found in Azure Lighthouse to a wider range of end clients. Features of the product include:



>Standardizing device compliance: Partners will be able to monitor and manage device compliance from a single place. They can understand policies, review device status, and develop standardization, which will help in managing customer bases at scale.

>Managing threats: Partners can see the protection status of Microsoft Defender Antivirus – including whether they are up to date, have active threats, and where an action like rebooting or updates is needed – across all Windows 10 devices they are managing. They also can see active threats and which users are affected.

>Automating access management: Partners can view a single list of users managed across customers. They can perform such tasks as resetting a password and block access without having to log in and out of individual customers. Lighthouse also will give insight into risky sign-ins.

>Under development: Another capability being considered is enabling partners to better understand the adoption status of Microsoft 365 services across customers.



Partners interested in early access to the public preview coming in the first part of 2021 can register here.

The Impact: SMB use of Software-as-a-Services (SaaS) offerings has increased, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed business models that now include a significantly larger remote workforce and the accelerated adoption of cloud services. The new Microsoft product will bring greater automation and standardization features, which will enable partners to more easily manage these growing SMB customer environments.

The Buzz: “Microsoft 365 Lighthouse will help you reduce your operational overhead by enabling you to onboard, monitor and manage your Microsoft 365 customers from one place. Moreover, you will be able to drive higher levels of standardization, automation, and auditing in how you work with customers,” Vivek Kumar, senior product marketing manager at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post this week.