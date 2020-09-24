RPA Expert Automation Anywhere Expands Channel Program

New partner initiatives are designed to expand reach of technology and fuel growth

Automation Anywhere is bolstering its channel program to help grow demand for its robotic processor automation (RPA) solutions portfolio.

The Lowdown: The company this week also promoted Derek Toone, who has been at Automation Anywhere for almost four years, to run its global channel program.

The Details: Automation Anywhere’s Enterprise RPA platform combines robotic automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics to automate repetitive and manual tasks. The San Jose, California-based company offers a broad array of software bots that can perform the tasks.



As companies begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, they are accelerating their move to the cloud and RPA gives them business resiliency, company officials said. Automation Anywhere is increasing investments in its channel to help steer its products to these businesses.



New initiatives in its Partner Network include:



>Enhanced partner training: The company offers its Automation Anywhere University and certifications to help partners improve their skills in cloud RPA.

>Enriches sale and marketing: Automation Anywhere provides integrated campaigns and market development funds (MDF) to build demand, grow pipelines, and drive adoption of RPA.

>Increased partner ecosystem: The company realigned teams and updated processes to expand margins and help partners specialize and innovate.

>Expanded RPA expertise: The new Automation Anywhere Developer Portal gives programmers access to videos, tutorials, code samples, peer-to-peer support, and automation development news and learning courses.



Overseeing all this is Toone, who came to Automation Anywhere in early 2017 as vice president of sales in North America and worked his way up to senior vice president of global channel partners and alliances. Along with Toone’s appointment to lead the channel business, Automation Anywhere also has realigned regional channel leads to help partners and developers drive demand locally and recruit new partners.

The Impact: RPA is a fast-growing sector in the IT world, with benefits like improved productivity, greater efficiency, and reduced human errors being key drivers. A report this week from ResearchandMarkets is forecasting the global market to grow an average of 40.6% a year between 2020 and 2027, when it will hit $25.66 billion.

Background: Automation Anywhere was founded in 2003 and has grown to have more than 1,750 employees and more than 3,500 customers in 90 countries. Those customers include such names as LinkedIn, Comcast, IB, Volkswagen, Boston Scientific, and the World Bank. Its Bot Store marketplace offers more than 1,000 pre-built bots and more than 2.4 million bots have been deployed. The company has raised a total of $840 million, according to Crunchbase.

The Buzz: “The pandemic demonstrated an acute need for automation, and now more than ever, this technology holds promise for organizations looking to transform their business, improve efficiencies, and discover new opportunities to address the challenges presented by Covid-19,” said Chris Riley, chief revenue officer at Automation Anywhere. “Our partners are key to our RPA vision as we continue to support customers on their automation journey. To meet this demand, we are investing in our channel ecosystem to propel partners to capitalize on the growth of cloud-based RPA.”



“Adoption of RPA continues to grow even during the pandemic, aligning with the need to improve operating efficiency and costs by investing in automation,” said Maureen Fleming, IDC’s program vice president for intelligent process automation. “Partners that align with RPA should expect to grow their business, especially as enterprises need help reshaping their use of RPA around cloud and work-from-home operating models.”