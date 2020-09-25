Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

ConnectWise Launches Bug Bounty Program

September 25, 2020

Partners with HackerOne to find and fix vulnerabilities in its software

By Jeffrey Burt

ConnectWise is continuing to build out its cybersecurity strategy with a new bug bounty program designed to have hackers sniff out vulnerabilities in its own software.