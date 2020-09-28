Dynatrace Lets Partners Grow Their Skills

New competency program focuses on such areas as AIOps, DevOps, and cloud

Dynatrace is enabling partners to grow their capabilities in using the vendors software intelligence platform while also giving customers a way to identify partners with a proven track record of expertise.

The Lowdown: The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company’s recently announced Partner Competency Program puts a focus on a number of use cases and technologies, from AIOps (artificial intelligence in IT operations), government, and cloud.

The Details: Dynatrace’s Software Intelligence Platform is an AI-powered and automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that offers capabilities that address application performance in an increasingly multicloud world. To achieve competency designation, Dynatrace partners undergo training and evaluation, earn domain-specific certifications from Dynatrace University, demonstrate proven success in digital transformation initiatives for multiple customers, and have solutions validate by Dynatrace engineers.



To get into the program, partners must first attain the core Dynatrace APM [Application Performance Management] Delivery Competency. The new program offers competencies in these areas:



>AIOps: Expertise in using Dynatrace’s AI technology to automate IT operations and workflows.

>DevOps: Expertise in using Dynatrace to accelerate the speed and quality of software delivery and automate DevOps processes at scale.

>Cloud: Specializations in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware Tanzu, and expertise in driving faster cloud adoption.

>ITSM and ITOM: Expertise in using Dynatrace for IT service and operations management workflows and using ServiceNow and other technologies.

>Government: Expertise in driving digital transformation and cloud migration in U.S. government agencies.

The Impact: Partners that can show their expertise and specializations by being part of Dynatrace’s competency program as a way of differentiating their business from those of their competitors. They can prove that they have undergone more training and education and have been vetted and verified by the company. They also will be listed in Dynatrace’s new Partner Locator module, which is part of the new Partner Relationship Management platform. The module will showcase partners’ skills, solutions, and services.

Background: The competency comes three years after Dynatrace rolled out its three-tier channel program. The company is hoping channel partners will continue boosting a business that saw revenue growth of 27% year-over-year – to $155.5 million – in its most recent fiscal quarter, with annual recurring revenue hitting $601.4 million, a 37% jump.

The Buzz: “Partners are integral to our expanding global business and our customers’ success as they digitally transform,” said Michael Allen, vice president of global partners at Dynatrace. “As we have expanded the breadth of capabilities supported by the Dynatrace platform, our customers have increased their demand for partners with proven expertise and depth of experience using these capabilities to accelerate success. The Dynatrace Partner Competency Program assures customers that their partner is proficient in the use cases that matter most to them and has a verified track record of driving digital transformation. In turn, Dynatrace partners benefit from a way to differentiate and promote the value-adding services they can provide for customers.”



“The Competency Program serves to recognize and promote partners that attain deep technical certifications and have achieved proven customer success in specific use cases and technology domains,” Matthew Keenan, senior director of channel and solution marketing teams at Dynatrace, wrote in a blog post. “As a result, the Competency Program represents a considerable opportunity for partners to grow their services business by differentiating their offerings through advanced certifications combined with vetted and validated real-world customer implementations.”