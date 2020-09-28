Enabling the Channel to Deploy Midmarket Solutions

Infoblox empowers partners to stand out from the crowd

Creating products and packages is one thing; enabling partners to deploy them is quite another. Knowing that full well, the C-suite at Infoblox had no intention of taking a set-it-and-forget-it approach to the company’s latest midmarket offerings for network management – Visibility, for companies that use Microsoft for all their DDI needs; Edge, for midmarket organizations with multiple remote and branch locations; and Security, for businesses with a sizable remote, work-from-home contingent.



Following in its own footsteps of successful partner enablement, Infoblox launched an activation kit with the mission of making it easy for partners to access and use the resources they need to implement the vendor’s solutions for midsize end users. The kit provides partners with everything they need to know, show, and do to deploy the three bundles.



What to know. Downloadable training assets arm partners with knowledge and expertise around Visibility, Edge, and Security. “Our training is free and on-demand for partners, which works well at a global scale,” said Sandy Janes, senior director of Global Partner Programs & Operations at Infoblox. ”We can track metrics to see which assets partners are using and how often. We’ve used intelligence from prior activation kits to see what partners are interested in, and the metrics have been very valuable.”



What to show. Being able to explain options to end users is key, but seeing is believing. With the resources provided by Infoblox – PowerPoint presentations, data sheets, case studies, white papers, and more – partners can show customers product specs, expected outcomes, and how similar companies have used the midmarket bundles to achieve their goals.



“We’ve eliminated portions [of assets] that are partner-facing and made them customer-facing so that the partner doesn’t have to modify anything. They just download the asset and they’re done,” said Janes. “Partners have told us this is a real time-saver. We always write, ‘There’s nothing to hide here. Any resources on this page can be presented to a customer as is.’”



Case studies and white papers are especially popular with partners, said Janes, adding that Infoblox works with third-party analyst firms such as Forrester on the white papers, conducting midmarket surveys and pulling together research findings to demonstrate how Infoblox can address specific business challenges.



What to do. This category includes battle cards, execution plays in terms of call scripts, and SPIFF incentives. “The battle card is the most commonly downloaded asset,” Janes said. “It presents the initial opening pitch and the key problems we’re solving – a very high-level overview. It also provides sales-ready responses to clients’ biggest questions and objections.”



The great thing about these downloadable assets is that partners can freely pick and choose among them, carving out their own individual paths to success.



“Our partners have validated that the midmarket is a big enough opportunity to go after,” Janes said. “And we’ve had such tremendous success with the partner activation kit that we’re now moving to a virtual playbook – a deeper dive into solutions, training, and use cases around the midmarket and Infoblox’s three bundles.”



Janes said Infoblox is working hand-in-hand on midmarket opportunities with its Gold and Platinum partners. While some in those tiers have a blended focus on customers of different sizes, others have set their sights squarely on that midmarket sweet spot. “These solutions are available to all of our partners, but we’re working with business plans to determine the midmarket-focused ones,” she said. “We’ve done profiling on where our partners focus horizontally, vertically, and in regard to solution plays. We’ve really done our homework.