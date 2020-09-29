Channelnomics Original

Technology

Data Gravity a Challenge for Enterprises: Study

September 29, 2020

Digital Realty says service providers and other organizations impacted as datasets get too big to move

By Jeffrey Burt

The issue of data gravity – the trend that increasingly large bodies of data tend to bring in more applications and services and are difficult to move – is a megatrend that will impact enterprises and service providers in the coming decade, according to a report by data center solutions provider Digital Realty.