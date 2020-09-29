Datadobi Helps Partners Plan Data Migration Efforts

Service is designed to streamline difficult task of moving unstructured data between platforms

Data management startup Datadobi is giving partners a tool that will help them better prepare their end clients for the arduous task of migrating their vast amounts of unstructured data from one platform to another.

The Lowdown: The 10-year-old company on Tuesday unveiled its Pre-Migration Assessment Service is designed to streamline the migration process and produce faster ROI for the end customer.

The Details: The new service uses capabilities within DobiMigrate data migration software, which is built to enable enterprise to migrate file or object data between any storage platform on premises or in the cloud more quickly and cost efficiently.



The pre-migration service scans and analyzes the source system and data, which leads to a detailed report given by the partner to their customer that includes an inventory of file size, name, path, owner, type, time of creation, the last time it was opened and modified, and changes in attributes. With that report, an enterprise and its partner can make a more informed decision on what data to migrate and when and where to move it to.



The partner can then leverage the report to create a data migration project scope of work.

The Impact: The Internet of Things (IoT), the proliferation of mobile devices, the rise of the cloud and the edge, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are fueling an exponential growth of data being generated. In addition, much of the data being created is unstructured, which includes such data as videos, images, emails, web pages, and various business documents. Migrating data from one platform to another can be a time-consuming and costly undertaking. Datadobi’s pre-assessment tool will enable partners to ensure the process is less painful for their customers.

Background: Datadobi, which is based in Belgium and has offices in New York and other parts of the world, was founded by ex-EMC executives who were instrumental in building that company’s Centera object storage platform. Datadobi has about 160 employees and revenues of about $15 million.

The Buzz: “IT initiatives that can lend immense strategic value to the business and dramatically lower costs are oftentimes unable to move forward because the first step involves a data migration. And, most IT professionals know that data migrations are typically easier said than done – starting with simply identifying what data can and should be moved,” said Michael Jack, co-founder and vice president of global sales at Datadobi. “Datadobi’s new Pre-Migration Assessment Service enables customers to overcome the complexities that accompany virtually any kind of data that has been stored over time and replaces it with visibility and insight.”



“Today’s enterprise organizations have an enormous number of business, IT, legal, and compliance, as well as budgetary requirements driving their data management decisions. Yet, many of our partners find their customers stalled and unable to move forward with critical IT investments,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “The new Datadobi Pre-Migration Assessment Service is a powerful tool for making what has been complicated, truly simple – ffreeing our partners and their customers to take the next step.”