Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Tech Data Taps Ex-Lexmark, Lenovo Exec to Health Endpoint Unit

September 30, 2020

Sammy Kinlaw will oversee relationships and operations for Americas region

By Jeffrey Burt

Global distributor Tech Data is bringing on former Lenovo and Lexmark executive Sammy Kinlaw to head its endpoint business in the Americas region.