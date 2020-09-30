Security sponsored by Infoblox

Unbound Tech Looks to Grow Via the Channel

September 30, 2020

Cryptography platform vendor aims new partner program at MSPs, MSSPs, and systems integrators

By Jeffrey Burt

Unbound Tech, whose cryptographic platform gives enterprise a single place for managing and securing their digital assets, is launching a partner program aimed at MSPs, managed security service providers (MSSPs), resellers, and systems integrators.