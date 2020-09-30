Unbound Tech Looks to Grow Via the Channel

Cryptography platform vendor aims new partner program at MSPs, MSSPs, and systems integrators

Unbound Tech, whose cryptographic platform gives enterprise a single place for managing and securing their digital assets, is launching a partner program aimed at MSPs, managed security service providers (MSSPs), resellers, and systems integrators.

The Lowdown: The 6-year-old company announced the program at a time when the increasingly decentralized business environment is fueling greater demand for ways to protect data, identities, endpoints, and other assets.

The Details: Unbound will give channel partners access to its subscription-based solutions, including its multi-party computational (MPC) security ecosystem, which provides the cryptographic infrastructure enterprises can leverage to manage their information.



The Crypto Asset Security Platform is designed to protect digital assets in both “cold,” “warm,” and “hot” vaults and uses workflows and policies to secure them while they are transferred between vaults. Unbound’s secures information via its Key Control solution and protects identities and endpoints through its Crypto-of-Things offering.



The channel program from the company – with headquarters in both New York and Israel – includes sales and partner enablement, deal registration, and a partner portal. Partners also will be able to leverage APIs and a software development kit (SDK) to integrate with Unbound products. Partners also will receive implementation support and special training.



The program, unveiled Wednesday, is part of Unbound’s larger growth strategy. It already includes such partners as Akar Inti Technology, Liquid Group, Venafi, and CipherTrace and the vendor’s goal is to have at least 60% of its revenues coming via the channel by 2022.

Background: Unbound officials say the vendor’s customers include large banks and Fortune 500 companies and list a range of top-tier companies as technology partners, including the top three public cloud service providers – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud – and IBM, VMware, and Splunk.

The Buzz: “This call for partners is timely and an opportunity to continue to grow and scale our sales efforts through multiple technology integrations and partner channels”, said, Rocco Donnino, vice president of strategic alliances at Unbound. “More and more managed services providers, SIs, and technology companies need to provide their customers with a trusted and integrated experience that protects their cryptographic keys, identity, and digital assets. With Unbound in their portfolio, partners can increase revenue via a proven security solution that is in use by many of the world largest financial institutions, enterprises, leading technology organizations.”



“Our partnership with Unbound enables us to further accelerate the pace of digital innovation in providing our clients with a proven secured solution for the authentication and protection of their digital assets. Unbound’s Key Orchestration Platform coupled with our world-class financial services and solutions deliver seamless integration that empowers business growth no matter how complex their infrastructure,” said Armand Widjaja, CEO of Akar Inti Technology.