Channelnomics Original

Partnership
GEORGE HOPE, WORLDWIDE HEAD OF PARTNER SALES FOR HPE

HPE Helps Partners Sell GreenLake to SMBs

October 1, 2020

New tools to promoting as-a-service platform comes as tech giant names new head of worldwide channel sales

By Jeffrey Burt

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is making it easier for its channel partners to bring the tech vendor’s GreenLake as-a-service platform to SMB customers.