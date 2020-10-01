Infoblox to Drive EMEA Channel Growth With New Leadership, Investments
October 1, 2020
Vendor instates EMEA channel chief, fuels partner momentum via incentives and programs
Infoblox has announced the appointment of Ashraf Sheet as the Director of Channel for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The provider of managed network services also unveiled new incentives, business development resources, and expanded professional services to help channel partners in the region sell more, learn more, and add more value for new and existing customers.
“Infoblox channel partners are in a favorable position to keep growing through the COVID-19 shutdown by helping customers’ remote workforces optimize connectivity and security,” said Lori Cornmesser, Vice President of Worldwide Partner and Alliance Sales at Infoblox. “This influx of channel investments and incentives will help fuel our partners’ pipelines by energizing, educating, and further enabling their sales, marketing, and technical support teams.”
Sheet is an industry veteran who in his former role as Infoblox’s Regional Director of Middle East & Africa (MEA) grew the regional business by 25% year-over-year. “Ashraf has been hugely successful in developing our MEA channel business since joining us 6 years ago,” said Cherif Sleiman, Senior Vice President of International Business at Infoblox. “Not only is Ashraf an accomplished sales leader, but he bleeds channel and tightly collaborates with sales, marketing, business development, and other cross-functional teams. With him at the helm of our channel organization in EMEA, we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth in the region.”
As part of the business strategy, Sheet will focus on expanding Infoblox’s footprint in new markets. A key focus area will be the company’s pivot to SaaS and supporting existing partners in this transition, as well as potentially looking to new partnerships that offer expanded coverage or capability. Another focus will be on recruiting partners that specialize in cloud and security – two important markets for the company.
Infoblox is also investing in a dedicated team of business development specialists skilled in helping partners grow their business with existing customers. Additionally, Infoblox has expanded its professional services program to EMEA partners. This will enable partners to invest in professional services capabilities, which will open up new revenue streams.
Infoblox is also extending sales incentives to its partner community designed to increase partner revenue:
• An additional double-digit percentage off the net contract value for new customer wins approved through Infoblox’s deal-registration program
• Extending Infoblox’s triple-play incentive, which rewards partners for new customer wins and doubles down on plans with partners, spanning sales, business development, and marketing
• Special incentives and loyalty pricing for incremental customer deals, including technology refreshes and remote work deployments that enable the borderless enterprise
In addition, Infoblox is debuting a series of fireside chats and workshops with its C-suite, channel leaders, solution engineers, and industry influencers focused on digital transformation and security. The company is also expanding its live and on-demand training modules, which tackle the industry’s hottest trends. These events are free of charge for Infoblox partners and prospects.
To help partners engage with midmarket customers, the company has introduced go-to-market collateral covering three customer imperatives – visibility, security, and edge.
“Infoblox is a leading provider of core networking and cybersecurity solutions, and this enables channel partners like us to gain an edge in conversations with end customers about their digital transformation and remote working needs,” said Stephan Berner, CEO of Help AG, an Infoblox partner. “Ashraf Sheet is one of the top executives in the cybersecurity vendor ecosystem with clear business principles based on commitment, collaboration, and trust, which has supported partners like us in growing our business significantly in the last few years. We welcome his appointment and the new incentive programs and look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Infoblox.”
Commenting on his new role, Sheet said, “Beyond setting up a cloud infrastructure, organizations need to optimize and secure their expanded IT environments to operate in the COVID-19 shutdown. Customers are turning to our BloxOne platform and BloxOne Threat Defense solution to simplify management of their critical network services and fortify their systems from the core network to the edges.”
Mohammed Al-Moneer, Regional Director of the Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Infoblox, will be taking over Sheet’s previous role.
For more information about Infoblox’s new investments and incentives, connect with Infoblox’s channel team.
