MSP Onepath Systems Becomes 1Path

Rebranding comes with an expansion of the company’s focus in such areas as AI, machine learning, and workflow automation

Onepath Systems, an MSP with a presence in a broad array of technology sectors, is rebranding itself as 1Path and extending its reach into solution areas like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and workflow automation.

The Lowdown: As part of its announcement Thursday, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company also said that for the final quarter of the year, it will donate 1% of hardware sales to nonprofits that support children and schools in underserved and underfunded communities in the United States.

The Details: 1Path, which provides software, hardware, and professional and managed services to SMBs, will continue to focus on such areas as collaboration, unified communications, cybersecurity, data management, analytics, application management, and website design and support. It also will expand its portfolio with solutions around such emerging technologies as AI, machine learning, workflow automation, and low-code/no-code development platforms.



In addition, the company will continue to offer customers its new fixed-priced monthly managed services plans, which include unlimited help desk support, on-site engineering services, cybersecurity and data protection. In addition, 1Path also is redesigning plans to address customer needs around compliance, data storage, and workflows.



1Path officials said the rebranding decision was made to better communicate the company’s approach, the scope of its services, and its corporate values.

Background: 1Path is a private company with about 800 employees and $182 million in revenue, according to ZoomInfo. The donations children and school programs are an extension of the work Onepath Local, the company’s charitable organization, does with such groups as Toys for Tots, HeroBox, Habitat for Humanity, Helping Hands Atlanta, and A Child’s Place.

The Buzz: “Over 14-plus years, 1Path has accomplished many things,” 1Path CEO James Hwang said. “With the support of our amazing people and partners, we’ve earned awards, completed mergers and acquisitions, served thousands of wonderful clients, and grown to become one of the leading small business-focused technology providers in the U.S. But at the end of the day, what matters most is how we treat each other, which is why this rebrand is really about reinforcing our core values: accountability, integrity, excellence, and teamwork. These are challenging times, and many of our clients are adapting in some way, shape, or form. We want to remind them that we are here to help, whether it’s with a business/technology issue or something else. When we remember that we’re all part of one big community, there’s no problem we can’t solve or a goal we can’t achieve.”