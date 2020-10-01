Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

MSP Onepath Systems Becomes 1Path

October 1, 2020

Rebranding comes with an expansion of the company’s focus in such areas as AI, machine learning, and workflow automation

By Jeffrey Burt

Onepath Systems, an MSP with a presence in a broad array of technology sectors, is rebranding itself as 1Path and extending its reach into solution areas like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and workflow automation.