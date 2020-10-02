Cisco to Buy Portshift for Container, DevOps Security

Israeli startup offers Kubernetes-based platform for securing and managing cloud-native application development lifecycle

Cisco Systems is bolstering its security capabilities for containers and DevOps with the planned acquisition of Portshift, a 2-year-old Israeli startup that offers a Kubernetes-based security platform.

The Lowdown: The proposed deal, announced this week and which reports from Israeli media put at $100 million, comes at a time when container adoption is surging along with the rise of hybrid clouds.

The Details: Portshift’s platform offers tools for securing and managing containerized and cloud-native applications, including in such areas as vulnerability management, visibility, configuration, encryption, automation, and compliance. It uses an agentless approach to leverage Kubernetes, the open-source container orchestration technology originally developed by Google, that DevOps and security teams can leverage to secure all parts of the container lifecycle.



For Cisco, having Portshift in the fold would expand an already large security business to include more capabilities around containers – which are used by developers to more easily build cloud-native applications and move them from one computing environment to another, such as on-premises data centers and clouds.



In a blog post, Liz Centoni, senior vice president of emerging technologies and incubation for Cisco, wrote that Portshift’s platform addresses a large portion of the lifecycle of cloud-native applications, which is important given the fragmented nature of the application security market. The startup’s technology helps improve the monitoring and misconfiguration of containers, which is among the top causes of security issues with such applications.



Centoni wrote that Portshift will enable Cisco to expand the security it can bring to all parts of the application development lifecycle. Once the deal closes later this year or in early 2021, Portshift will join Centoni’s group.

The Impact: As more developers leverage containers rather than virtual machines in the development of cloud-native applications, demand for security solutions is growing. A report by Allied Market Research is forecasting the global container security market, which was at $698 million n 2016, will reach $8.2 billion by 2025.

Background: Portshift has raised $5.3 million in seed money from Team8, an Israeli venture capital firm and incubator that is based by Cisco, as well as Microsoft and Walmart.

The Buzz: “As the proliferation of cloud-native apps continues to accelerate with the aim to transact business efficiently and securely from anywhere, the security landscape is converging toward protecting both people and applications,” Centoni wrote. “Business agility requirements are pushing security up the stack and earlier in the application development lifecycle, accelerating time to results. As these cloud-native apps become more pervasive, application and workload security take on a higher priority.”