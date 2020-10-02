Security sponsored by Infoblox

Cisco to Buy Portshift for Container, DevOps Security

October 2, 2020

Israeli startup offers Kubernetes-based platform for securing and managing cloud-native application development lifecycle

By Jeffrey Burt

Cisco Systems is bolstering its security capabilities for containers and DevOps with the planned acquisition of Portshift, a 2-year-old Israeli startup that offers a Kubernetes-based security platform.