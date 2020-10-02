Security sponsored by Infoblox

WatchGuard Expands Channel Program After Panda Deal

October 2, 2020

Adds endpoint specialization and grows partner lineup to more than 18,000

By Jeffrey Burt

Four months after acquiring cybersecurity rival Panda Security, WatchGuard Technologies is giving channel partners access to products from both companies and adding an endpoint security specialization to its offerings.