WatchGuard Expands Channel Program After Panda Deal

Adds endpoint specialization and grows partner lineup to more than 18,000

Four months after acquiring cybersecurity rival Panda Security, WatchGuard Technologies is giving channel partners access to products from both companies and adding an endpoint security specialization to its offerings.

The Lowdown: The meshing of both companies’ partner efforts already has been underway since the deal closed in June, with more than 25% of partners in the WatchGuardOne channel program deploying Panda’s Adaptive Defense 360 internally and WatchGuard bringing on 6,500 new partners from Panda.

The Details: WatchGuard, based in Seattle, offers a range of security solutions in such areas as network security and intelligence, Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and endpoint protection. Now, its longtime partners as well as those coming from Panda have access to the full portfolio of products and services from both companies through WatchGuards global network of distributors, the company said this week.



Panda products can now be bought individually and through Passport, WatchGuard’s security services offerings. The combination of Passport with WatchGuard’s Total Security Suite enables partners to deliver to end customers a full suite of security solutions that spans endpoints to networks.



In addition, WatchGuard has added the endpoint specialization to its WatchGuardOne program to enable partners to sell the company’s newly acquired endpoint solutions. Panda partners also can get specialization in endpoint security as well as other existing categories, such as network security, MFA, and secure Wi-Fi.



Partners that achieve specialization in one of these product lineups can reach full WatchGuardOne status, which comes with financial incentives, marketing and technical support, and no revenue thresholds or portfolio adoption requirements.

The Impact: The suddenly distributed workforce created by the COVID-19 pandemic has put an even harsher spotlight on such areas as network and endpoint security, giving a boost to channel partners that can provide those services. WatchGuard’s expanded portfolio and specializations gives its existing and new partners the opportunity to grow their capabilities.

Background: After the Panda deal closed, WatchGuard launched its Panda Security Early Access program, which gave existing partners access to Panda’s solutions for evaluation and training. The addition of Panda partners has now pushed WatchGuard’s list of active partners around the world to more than 18,000.

The Buzz: “Opening this cross-sell opportunity for our partners quickly has been a major priority from day one, and it represents the latest milestone in WatchGuard’s ongoing mission to be the security provider for MSPs,” said Michelle Welch, senior vice president of marketing at WatchGuard. “We’re now one step closer to delivering a Unified Security Platform that offers powerful, fully integrated, and easily administered defenses for networks, endpoints, and identities. Partners that want industry-leading, end-to-end security from a single vendor, with simplified purchasing, deployment, and management, should look no further than the WatchGuardOne program.”



“We’ve been eager to expand our endpoint security portfolio for quite some time; however, we were not interested in adding another vendor to our stack. The addition of EDR [endpoint detection and response] and EPP [endpoint protection platform] to WatchGuard’s portfolio of advanced security services enables us to invest in our endpoint strategy with a strategic vendor we already know and trust,” said Kevin Willette, CEO of Verus Corp. “WatchGuard continues to broaden its portfolio while investing in further simplifying product procurement, delivery, and management for us, so we can more easily and profitably deliver network security, MFA, and endpoint protection to our customers and their employees wherever they are.”