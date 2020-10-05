Collibra Launches Channel Program

Data intelligence platform company counts Deloitte, Accenture among its partners

Collibra, a data intelligence company that last month announced that its new cloud-based platform is now available on several top public clouds, is turning to channel partners to further expand the reach of is offerings.

The Lowdown: The New York City-based company recently launched its Collibra Partner Program, which already includes more than 200 technology, services, and reseller partners.

The Details: Collibra offers a range of certifications, training, and account management services to partners through the Collibra Partner Program Framework, which includes:



>Account support: Partner account managers provide access to enablement, product, and program news and best practices for implementing Collibra solutions.

>Enablement: Partners will get access to role-based certification and product training.

>Solutions development: Partners also will receive collaboration and support for their solutions and can ask for sandbox instances to help in solution development, testing, and demonstrations.

>Go-to-market support: Collibra will help partners generate demand for their offerings.



The partner program also includes a portal through which partners can register opportunities, submit referrals, and access account information.

The Impact: Collibra, which was founded in 2018, already includes a range of high-profile partners, including Deloitte, Accenture, Infosys, PcW, Capgemini, and Wipro.

Background: The Collibra Platform is a cloud-native platform that uses microservices, APIs, and graph metadata analytics to help enterprises turn the massive amounts of data that they’re generating into actional insights and information to improve their businesses and ensure regulatory compliance. The company has about 500 employees with offices in the United States, Europe, and Australia.



The company last month said that its Data Intelligence Cloud platform, which launched in June, is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and AWS Marketplace for AWS GovCloud.

The Buzz: “Our true north is our customers’ success, and the Collibra Partner Program is key to our ability to support our customers on their data intelligence journeys,” Collibra co-founder and CEO Felix Van de Maele said. “By working closely with a variety of companies, from leading service providers like Deloitte to technology providers like Amazon Web Services, we are making it easier for customers to connect all aspects of their data strategy and ecosystem with Collibra.”



“This new partner program helps us refine and scale how we work with partners across the data ecosystem to provide customers with the flexibility they need in selecting trusted technology and service providers,” said Steve Walden, senior vice president of business development at Collibra. “Not only are we adding more resources and support for partners, but we continue to strengthen relationships with many of these strategic allies to make it easier than ever for customers to work with us jointly.”



“ATB Financial went through a digital transformation with the help of several partners, including Collibra,” said Denise Man, CTO at ATB. “Collibra’s partnership gave us the technology and hands-on support that allowed us to build a well-governed, rich data catalog to gain enterprise visibility into our data assets.”



“First San Francisco Partners and Collibra have a shared vision for empowering organizations and their data teams with the right strategy and solutions to leverage data for innovation, growth, process optimization, and regulatory compliance,” said Kelle O’Neal, founder and CEO of First San Francisco. “We look forward to continuing the strong relationship we have with Collibra and helping our joint customers maximize the value of the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud.”