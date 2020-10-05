Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Treasury Warns Against Paying Ransomware Demands

October 5, 2020

Possible sanctions could impact MSPs, which have come under increased attack in recent years

By Jeffrey Burt

The U.S. Treasury Department’s recent threats to sanction companies that pay ransomware demands and organizations that facilitate such payments come as the incidence of ransomware and other cyberattacks has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and as MSPs continue to be targeted by bad actors.