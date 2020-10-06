Security sponsored by Infoblox

BlackBerry Rolls Out Unified Channel Program

October 6, 2020

New initiative comes more than a year after company bought cybersecurity vendor Cylance

By Jeffrey Burt

BlackBerry, seven months after expanding the channel program it inherited when it bought cybersecurity vendor Cylance, is now rolling out a new global partner program that unifies the efforts of both companies.