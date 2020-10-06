BlackBerry Rolls Out Unified Channel Program

New initiative comes more than a year after company bought cybersecurity vendor Cylance

BlackBerry, seven months after expanding the channel program it inherited when it bought cybersecurity vendor Cylance, is now rolling out a new global partner program that unifies the efforts of both companies.

The Lowdown: BlackBerry, which bought Cylance in 2019 for $1.4 billion, this week launched the BlackBerry Partner Program, a combination of the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program and BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program.

The Details: The program includes a Partner Protection feature that enables partners to register their deals and receive higher discounts b working with BlackBerry field sales teams. In addition, the Waterloo, Ontario, Canada-based company also sorts resellers into Gold, Platinum, and Emerald levels, which offer partners benefits and discounts based on annual new business revenue targets and technical capabilities.



Select value-add distributors also can receive back-end rebates by hitting new business growth targets.



Other benefits include:



>Partner portal: Partners can submit deal registrations and access online training, sales enablement tools, and marketing campaigns.

Single deal registration: Partners can get higher discounts for new opportunities.

>Training: An online modular curriculum for partner sales and partner technical sales is focused specifically on BlackBerry Spark Suites, which provide endpoint protection and management.

>Early access: Partners will be able to test products before they are released.

>NFR: BlackBerry will offer not-for-resale licenses to partners can educate themselves and test and trial deployments within a virtual sandbox environment.

>Support: The vendor will provide demand generation and sales support through proposal-based marketing money, case studies, go-to-market engagement, and access to inside sales resources.

The Impact: The more than 2,200 BlackBerry resellers and distributors will have access to the vendor’s entire portfolio of cybersecurity and endpoint management offerings, a benefit that comes at a time when organizations worldwide are still grappling with widely distributed workforces as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Background: BlackBerry has transformed itself from a mobile device vendor into a provider of security software and services for enterprises. The addition of Cylance boosted BlackBerry’s capabilities in such areas as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. The company currently secures more than 500 million endpoints, including 175 million cars. It reported $259 million in revenue in the most recent quarter.

The Buzz: “Partners are instrumental to BlackBerry’s growth goals and with the new unified global partner program, we have all of the necessary ingredients to help drive new revenue opportunities for them as organizations the world over struggle to maintain business continuity during a time in which the scale and variety of cyber threats continues to grow,” said May Mitchell, vice president of channel, alliances, and field marketing at BlackBerry. “Thanks to our artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation-driven technology portfolio, no one delivers zero-trust security like we do. We’re confident that the new program will be well received by partners who see significant opportunities amidst a security market and threat landscape that shows no signs of slowing down.”



“We are excited by how BlackBerry has embraced simplicity and flexibility as part of its new unified partner program and in recognition of the reality of the complex and chaotic security environment that today’s businesses are grappling with,” said Dominic Grillo, president of BlackBerry partner Atrion Communication Resources. “With BlackBerry’s security at the core, both our enterprise and mid-market customers can be confident in their ability to manage, protect and defend the connected devices and things within their organization so that they can focus more on what matters most to their business.”