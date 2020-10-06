Setting Your Sights on Growth Mode
October 6, 2020
Infusions of external capital can spur expansion for MSPs
While COVID-19 has certainly put a crimp in companies’ bottom lines, the rise in remote work and cloud deployments, and the resulting high demand for managed services, has shielded MSPs somewhat from the ill effects of the pandemic. Many managed service providers, in fact, have seen their revenue climb in the past six months.
MSPs have been growing both organically, with increased revenue from customers, and externally, fueled by M&A activity and outside investments (e.g., venture capital funding).
When it comes to the latter, though, could MSPs be capitalizing on more opportunities and growing at an even faster clip than they already are?
While most top-performing managed service providers recognize the potential of external capital to help them further their growth goals, others are hesitant to rely on funds that don’t come from their own coffers.
Here are a few tips for MSPs to keep in mind when it comes to funding growth from the outside in.
Know your options. If you’re an MSP looking for external capital, you can take one of two routes: You can borrow money or trade equity for investment. If you decide to take on debt, look for the “sweet spot” – that is, borrow enough to fund business growth but not so much that the loan isn’t manageable in terms of repayment. If you’re considering the investor option, be sure that your goals for the business align with those of the investor and that the investor is bringing what you need to the table, whether just financing or a cash infusion combined with other resources, such as expertise and industry contacts. Also, you should know how long the investor is holding on to the asset (your company) and what the investor’s exit strategy will be (for example, selling to another party, going public, or dividend recapitalization).
In either case, the key is to weigh all options carefully and confer with appropriate legal and financial advisors. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and always remember the end goal: to make your business the best it can be.
Modify your viewpoint on capital. For some MSPs, “external capital” conjures up negative thoughts. Knowing your options means realizing that outside funding can be a good thing – and that it doesn’t always signal an exit event, such as selling the business, launching an IPO, or selling off company shares or assets. Money from an outside investor, if put to good use, allows an MSP to grow in ways it might not be able to on its own. With that funding, a managed service provider can expand geographically, build out its portfolio of service offerings, and break into new markets.
Adopt a sound business model. Whether your goal is to secure enough funding to beef up your line card or to dress yourself up as a prime candidate for acquisition, you have to operate a reliable, stable, growth-oriented business to appeal to investors or potential buyers. Offering proactive managed services (vs. reactive break/fix) will open the door to a steady stream of recurring revenue and a promising business valuation.
If being acquired is your ultimate goal, you’ll have to prove your mettle by showing you can retain customers once you’ve won them over; grow consistently and organically in the way of customers, revenue, and profit over time; and maintain a scalable business model that can serve new clients and blossom through the years.
