Veeam Bulks Up DevOps, Container Expertise

Data backup vendor buys startup Kasten and its Kubernetes platform for $150 million

Data backup and management solutions vendor Veeam is stepping up its capabilities in the rapidly growing world of containers and DevOps with the acquisition of startup Kasten and its Kubernetes platform.

The Lowdown: The company announced Tuesday that it paid $150 million for Kasten, which was founded in 2017 and was based in Los Altos, California.

The Details: Kasten’s K10 data management platform provides backup and disaster recovery capabilities for cloud-native workloads that leverage the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration technology. The platform supports a broad array of data services – such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Cassandra – and Kubernetes distributions like Red Hat’s Openshift. It also supports storage infrastructures from NetApp, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and others.



Veeam will leverage the Kasten technology to broaden its skills around Kubernetes, containers, and DevOps. Veeam will continue to offer the K10 platform as an independent product but also will integrate it into its Backup and Replication data management offering, which already supports virtual machines (VMs), physical servers, cloud workloads, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications.



Kasten will run as a separate Kubernetes business unit within Veeam and will be led by its founders, Niraj Tolia as president and Vaibhav Kamra as CTO. Veeam also will keep sales, marketing, R&D, and other teams at Kasten together. In addition, Veeam will continue to contribute to the open-source community and projects supported by Kasten.

The Impact: Organizations that are increasingly working in hybrid cloud and multicloud worlds have been shifting to the DevOps models, which rely on microservices and containers, and Kubernetes – originally created by Google – has become the leading container orchestration platform. Veeam pointed to research from 451 Research that found that almost three-quarters of organizations are either using or plan to use Kubernetes within the next two years.

Background: The deal comes 10 months after private equity firm Insight Partners announced it spending $5 billion to buy Veeam, which has more than 365,000 customers and more than $1 billion in annual sales. It works with 81% of the Global 500 companies.

The Buzz: “Veeam was built on offering the best data protection for virtual and modern data infrastructures, and we have continued to expand our offerings to include industry-leading protection for physical and cloud environments,” said Danny Allan, CTO and senior vice president of product strategy at Veeam. “With the acquisition of our partner Kasten, we are taking a very important next step to accommodate our customers’ shift to container adoption in order to protect Kubernetes-native workloads on-premises and across multi-cloud environments. This significant milestone strengthens Veeam’s commitment to continue to deliver the industry’s leading Cloud Data Management platform that will support data protection for container-based applications built in Kubernetes environments.”



“The enterprise landscape is shifting as applications rapidly transition from monoliths to containers and microservices,” Kasten CEO Niraj Tolia said. “With Kubernetes at the core of this infrastructural shift, Kasten’s innovation in Kubernetes-native data management combined with Veeam’s expertise in Backup, both on-premises and in multi-cloud environments, will significantly advance the state of modern data management. Veeam’s success has been a beacon of inspiration for the Kasten team and we are very excited to join forces with a company where there is so much philosophical alignment.”