Equinix Unveils Bare-Metal Infrastructure Service

Colocation company leverages technology from Packet acquisition to bring more cloud capabilities to data centers

Equinix is leveraging the capabilities inherited when it bought Packet in March with the introduction his week of a bare-metal service that enables enterprises to spin up physical infrastructure in colocation data centers at cloud-like speeds.

The Lowdown: The data center and interconnect provider is rolling out Equinix Metal, an automated and interconnected bare metal service, in the company’s International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers in four global metro areas now and growing that to 14 areas by early next year.

The Details: The new Equinix Metal offering gives organizations an automated as-a-service way to deploy infrastructure across Equinix’s platform for their hybrid cloud and multicloud efforts. The service is integrated with Equinix Fabric that connects the distributed infrastructure and ecosystems on the platform. Users can deploy dedicated servers in minutes in both on-demand and reserved models.



Features of the service include:



>Automation: Equinix Metal can be provisioned through an API and common libraries. Enterprises also can quickly deploy and manage cloud architectures.

>Interconnection: Using the integration with Equinix Fabric, organizations can deploy dedicated bare-metal infrastructure around the globe in less than 15 minutes and connect to the fabric for low-latency access to networks, enterprises, and clouds.

>Ecosystem-friendly: Companies get a range of choices through Equinix’s ability to automate the hardware and support integrations to DevOps tools, hybrid clouds, and open-source software like container-orchestration platform Kubernetes.

The Impact: The introduction of Equinix Metal expands the Redwood City, California-based company’s presence in a fast-growing cloud space whose adoption has only accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows Equinix to address such areas as hybrid clouds, DevOps, edge computing, and security and compliance.

Background: Equinix bought Packet with the idea of marrying its data centers – it runs more than 200 data centers in more than 55 markets – and interconnect fabric with Packet’s bare-metal services. Packet’s push out to the edge also dovetailed with Equinix’s strategy to extend its reach into the edge. Equinix Metal combines Packet’s capabilities in API-based hardware automation and provisioning with Equinix data centers and interconnection technology.

The Buzz: “Pre-pandemic, digital transformation was a topic for discussion in nearly every business. Now, our global circumstances have created a forcing function, making digital infrastructure solutions table stakes for companies to survive and thrive,” Sara Baack, chief product officer at Equinix, wrote in a blog post. “Equinix Metal comes at a time when digital leaders are actively accelerating their efforts toward more agile, on-demand and cost-effective digital infrastructure deployment and consumption experiences. The service is uniquely positioned to deliver on customer needs while unlocking a host of exciting new possibilities across Equinix’s thriving ecosystems. With Equinix Metal, Equinix reinforces our role as the world’s digital infrastructure company by augmenting our existing portfolio of services with high-performance, fully automated compute at the edge.”



“Grafana provides its mission-critical observability platform to the largest companies in the world. By deploying Grafana Cloud on Equinix Metal and adding direct, private connectivity through Equinix Fabric, our customers can more easily and securely interact with their metrics, logs and dashboards across on-prem, public or private cloud, or at the edge,” Grafana Labs founder and CEO Raj Dutt said.



“Red Hat has championed an industry vision for open hybrid cloud architectures, with a consistent foundation from bare metal to virtualized infrastructures and the cloud, enabling customers to truly build any app anywhere,” said Chris Wright, senior vice president and CTO at Red Hat. “Collaborating with partners like Equinix to help enable our customers’ hybrid cloud success is a key part of that vision, which is why we are pleased to be working with them to deliver Red Hat OpenShift on the Equinix Metal service.”



“With COVID-19, we’ve seen enterprises accelerate their digital transformation plans from years to months,” said Mark Bowker, senior analyst at ESG. “Today’s digital leaders are increasingly gaining a competitive advantage by leveraging infrastructure choices that meet their exact needs and can be deployed globally and interconnected. By augmenting its portfolio of foundational services with high-performance, fully automated compute, the addition of Equinix Metal can help digital businesses extract greater value from Platform Equinix’s rich ecosystems and global interconnection fabric and rapidly deploy the physical infrastructure of their choice.”