Channelnomics Original

Technology

Equinix Unveils Bare-Metal Infrastructure Service

October 7, 2020

Colocation company leverages technology from Packet acquisition to bring more cloud capabilities to data centers

By Jeffrey Burt

Equinix is leveraging the capabilities inherited when it bought Packet in March with the introduction his week of a bare-metal service that enables enterprises to spin up physical infrastructure in colocation data centers at cloud-like speeds.