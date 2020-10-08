Commvault Brings Storage Service to Microsoft Azure

Metallic Cloud Storage Services designed to reduce complexity, improve data security in hybrid cloud

Commvault is offering a storage service on Microsoft’s Azure public cloud that expands the company’s Metallic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that it introduced a year ago.

The Lowdown: The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based data management software vendor this week unveiled its Metallic Cloud Storage Service, which leverages technologies from both Commvault and Azure to protect data either on premises or in the cloud.

The Details: Metallic Cloud Storage Services offers enterprises a fully integrated storage target that includes Commvault’s backup and recovery software and HyperScale X scale-out storage appliance, all of whch can be managed through the Commvault Command Center. It also takes advantage of security and scalability features within Azure.



The goal is to reduce complexities around hybrid cloud environments and make it easier and safer for enterprises to migrate data and workloads. By having Commvault technology on Azure, customers have a cloud-based place for data protection and backup without having to become cloud experts.



The rollout of Metallic Cloud Storage Services builds on a partnership the company announced with Microsoft in June. As part of the agreement, Metallic became a featured app on the SaaS data protection in the Azure marketplace and Commvault’s Metallic Backup and Recovery for Office 365 also became available in the Marketplace.



The two also agreed to build a SaaS offering of Metallic Cloud Storage on Azure Blob Storage and to offer further product integrations. Commvault has a history of leveraging Azure features, including application and data migration, long-term retention, and Azure Blob for scale and security.

The Impact: The new cloud storage service not only address backup and management issues, but also security, which has always been a concern for enterprises contemplating moving to the cloud but during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a greater worry as the number of attacks have increased. Commvault noted a statement from the FBI’s Cyber Division saying that the number of complaints about cyberattacks has grown to as many as 4,000 a day, a 400% increase from what they saw before the coronavirus outbreak. With Metallic Cloud Storage Services, channel partners have another option to offer end clients looking for secure cloud-based storage and backup storage.

Background: Commvault launched Metallic as a way to bring its data storage, management, and protection technology to the cloud. Commvault made a significant push into the cloud storage space last year when it bought startup Hedvig for $225 million.

The Buzz: “The need to leverage the cloud is only accelerating and having simple, direct access to cloud storage as a primary or secondary backup target allows us to facilitate our customers’ journeys to the cloud while also providing a critical step in ransomware readiness with an air-gapped cloud copy,” said Manoj Nair, general manager at Commvault. “The introduction of Metallic Cloud Storage Service built on Microsoft Azure, within Commvault Complete software and HyperScale X, can transform the way companies adopt cloud storage with significant ease, while reducing risks, controlling costs, and providing data management and protection in-and-out of the cloud, all through one interface.”



“Metallic Cloud Storage protects against cyberattacks by combining the underlying security of Microsoft Azure and the encrypted authentication and monitoring within Commvault’s data management platform, that provides secure, air-gapped and immutable copies of customer data,” said Jürgen Willis, partner director of program management for Azure Storage at Microsoft. “As companies look to the cloud to accelerate their digital transformation, reduce CAPEX, minimize risk, and improve remote work, Metallic Cloud Storage Service can help deliver against the most demanding data protection needs of today’s hybrid world.”