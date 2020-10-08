Security sponsored by Infoblox

Commvault Brings Storage Service to Microsoft Azure

October 8, 2020

Metallic Cloud Storage Services designed to reduce complexity, improve data security in hybrid cloud

By Jeffrey Burt

Commvault is offering a storage service on Microsoft’s Azure public cloud that expands the company’s Metallic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that it introduced a year ago.