AMD Looking to Buy Xilinx for $30 Billion: Report

October 9, 2020

Talk of deal for FPGA maker comes after Nvidia said it will buy Arm for $40 billion as chip market consolidates

By Jeffrey Burt

AMD reportedly is nearing a deal a deal to buy programmable chip maker Xilinx for $30 billion in a move that would make it a stronger competitor to rival Intel in the data center.