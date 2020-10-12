Automating the Contact Center

Blue Prism’s Service Assist leverages AI to streamline tasks and free up call agents

Blue Prism is bringing automation capabilities to contact centers that for many businesses are the first point of contact with customers.

The Lowdown: The robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider this month is rolling out Service Assist, an offering that automates many of the tasks performed in contact centers to free up call agents to be more responsive to issues and engaged with customers.

The Details: Service Assist automates jobs like searching databases, scheduling callbacks, and updating customer records. The solution also orchestrates the digital workforce and integrates with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to speed up customer services and improve the user experience.



The goal is to essentially create a digital workforce that can address system task and free up representatives to deal with higher level customer concerns. Service Assist can reduce the average handling times and improve first-call resolution. Features include:



>Workflow support: Service Assist screens can be integrated and embedded into a customer’s choice of web-based agent interfaces or customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) or business process management (BPM) platforms.

>Fast configuration: No coding is required. Changes in business processes performed by a digital worker can be configured with little downtime.

>Flexible architecture: Service Assist can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.

>Drag-and-drop simplicity: The vendor’s Digital Exchange (DX) drives the use of automation and AI capabilities.

The Impact: The global market for contact center software is expected to grow an average of 19.7% a year though 2027, when it will hit $72.3 billion, according to Grand View Research. The market research firm noted that advancements in such areas as AI and its use in business analytics will help accelerate that growth and that the rise of business process automation has helped reduce the workload on customer care representatives.

Background: UK-based Blue Prism, which was founded in 2001, will show off Service Assist at the two-day ICMI Contact Center Virtual Expo starting Tuesday. The company, with more than 1,000 employees, saw revenue in the first half of 2020 increase 70% year-over-year, to more than $89 million.

The Buzz: “Contact centers are the frontline of the customer experience,” said Linda Dotts, Blue Prism’s chief partner strategy officer. “Consumers today are demanding that all modes of interaction are seamless between virtual channels and live agents, but all customer support teams face challenges, including legacy systems, high staff attrition, at home agents, and cost minimization. This is where Service Assist comes into play.”



“Customer care is our obsession. Quality is our obsession. Human workers working hand in hand with digital workers is the way we’ve transformed our customer care areas. Our people feel their work is better with digital workers and the results are incredible,” said Javier Magdalena, director of automation and process simplification at Telefónica.



“2020 continues to be the perfect storm for change and disruption in the global contact center industry,” said Paul Stockford, chief analyst at Saddletree Research. “Our January 2020 survey of customer service professionals revealed that 12% of the industry was already focused on introducing AI-enabled automation solutions such as Blue Prism in 2020, joining the 16% of contact centers that have already deployed automation. The pandemic, however, has caused a dramatic spike in demand for automated solutions, which now represent a market segment that is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2% from 2020 to 2024.”