Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Technology

Nvidia Brings AI to Cloud-Based Video Conferencing

October 12, 2020

GPU maker unveils Maxine, a platform for service providers that improves the user experience and reduces costs

By Jeffrey Burt

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a premium on cloud-based video conferencing solutions that already were seeing increase demand before the public health crisis hit. Now Nvidia wants to use its deep expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) to make the experience even better.