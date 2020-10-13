IBM’s Planned Split Foreshadows Breaking Up Big Tech
October 13, 2020
The division of Big Blue into two companies could provide the channel with a glimpse into the consequences of potential government antitrust actions
The days of “Big Blue” are coming to an end. By the end of 2021, IBM will become a shadow of itself as it spins out its legacy hardware infrastructure business so it can focus on the high-growth potential cloud computing and artificial intelligence group.
The strategy IBM is undertaking is a potential harbinger of things to come if the U.S. and European governments proceed with breaking up “so-called” Big Tech. And this has significant implications for the channel.
We’ve seen this movie several times before. It’s called “The Splits.”
Hewlett-Packard did it, creating HP Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Xerox did it, creating the Conduent professional services firm while preserving the core print business.
Symantec started to do it before being carved up by Broadcom acquisition.
Dell is thinking about doing it with VMware.
And, now, IBM is doing it. Under the surprise plan announced by CEO Arvind Krishna last week, IBM will create a new business for its legacy infrastructure unit while retraining its cloud and AI business under the IBM moniker. The idea is to unshackle the high-growth potential cloud business from the low-growth, low-margin legacy hardware unit.
“To drive growth, our strategy must be rooted in the reality of the world we live in and the future our clients strive to build. Today, hybrid cloud and AI are swiftly becoming the locus of commerce, transactions, and over time, of computing itself,” Krishna wrote in a blog post.
Make no mistake about it; this has little to do with technology or value to customers. The strategy has everything to do with unlocking shareholder value in technology and assets laden by low-growth products. The adage, “you can’t see the forest through the trees,” applies as it’s hard for investors to get excited about high-value new products when the existing business suppresses their share prices.
IBM is choosing to do something that the government may impose upon Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Amazon: A forced breakup.
During the Great Recession of 2008, economists and government regulators described the giant banks as “Too Big to Fail.” This description meant that breaking up or allowing their collapse would hurt the economy. In the contemporary tech context, it’s “Too Big to Break Up,” meaning that forcing Amazon and Google to divest some of their assets would cause more harm than good.
It’s hard to say whether breaking up Big Tech would have long-term negative consequences. Historically, breakups such as the famed 1984 forced breakup of AT&T resulted in innovations and lower telecom costs. It also created multiple new telecom titans that, over time, have re-aggregated the market into a handful of influential players.
The process is hardly painless. Subdividing big businesses means splitting up systems, staff, assets, product lines, partnerships, and professional relationships. While many splits resulted in stronger companies – such as the 2015 division of HP – they also cause extreme disruption and take time to normalize.
For partners, splits are a mixed bag.
On the positive side, splitting companies create more competition for solution provider attention. The new and old companies’ performance needs mean they become more reliant on partners to cover the addressable market and defer go-to-market costs. In the short-term, the split results in more flexible and generous partnership terms.
On the downside, solution providers have long and often painful transition processes to go through. Splits increase complexity in go-to-market relationships as you have different partnership terms, management, and resources. Supply lines get untangled and multiply. And it takes time for vendors to realign with partners in meaningful ways.
While splits – particularly those mandated by government regulators – intend to spur innovation, they also drive down street prices. The consumers – businesses or individuals – benefit, but vendors and solution providers see greater margin compression.
Breaking up Big Tech will take years, as Silicon Valley will resist through lobbyists and lawsuits. The process of unraveling IBM could provide a blueprint for what solution providers and the rest of the technology market can expect if Washington and Brussels ever have their way.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]
The strategy IBM is undertaking is a potential harbinger of things to come if the U.S. and European governments proceed with breaking up “so-called” Big Tech. And this has significant implications for the channel.
We’ve seen this movie several times before. It’s called “The Splits.”
Hewlett-Packard did it, creating HP Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Xerox did it, creating the Conduent professional services firm while preserving the core print business.
Symantec started to do it before being carved up by Broadcom acquisition.
Dell is thinking about doing it with VMware.
And, now, IBM is doing it. Under the surprise plan announced by CEO Arvind Krishna last week, IBM will create a new business for its legacy infrastructure unit while retraining its cloud and AI business under the IBM moniker. The idea is to unshackle the high-growth potential cloud business from the low-growth, low-margin legacy hardware unit.
“To drive growth, our strategy must be rooted in the reality of the world we live in and the future our clients strive to build. Today, hybrid cloud and AI are swiftly becoming the locus of commerce, transactions, and over time, of computing itself,” Krishna wrote in a blog post.
Make no mistake about it; this has little to do with technology or value to customers. The strategy has everything to do with unlocking shareholder value in technology and assets laden by low-growth products. The adage, “you can’t see the forest through the trees,” applies as it’s hard for investors to get excited about high-value new products when the existing business suppresses their share prices.
IBM is choosing to do something that the government may impose upon Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Amazon: A forced breakup.
During the Great Recession of 2008, economists and government regulators described the giant banks as “Too Big to Fail.” This description meant that breaking up or allowing their collapse would hurt the economy. In the contemporary tech context, it’s “Too Big to Break Up,” meaning that forcing Amazon and Google to divest some of their assets would cause more harm than good.
It’s hard to say whether breaking up Big Tech would have long-term negative consequences. Historically, breakups such as the famed 1984 forced breakup of AT&T resulted in innovations and lower telecom costs. It also created multiple new telecom titans that, over time, have re-aggregated the market into a handful of influential players.
The process is hardly painless. Subdividing big businesses means splitting up systems, staff, assets, product lines, partnerships, and professional relationships. While many splits resulted in stronger companies – such as the 2015 division of HP – they also cause extreme disruption and take time to normalize.
For partners, splits are a mixed bag.
On the positive side, splitting companies create more competition for solution provider attention. The new and old companies’ performance needs mean they become more reliant on partners to cover the addressable market and defer go-to-market costs. In the short-term, the split results in more flexible and generous partnership terms.
On the downside, solution providers have long and often painful transition processes to go through. Splits increase complexity in go-to-market relationships as you have different partnership terms, management, and resources. Supply lines get untangled and multiply. And it takes time for vendors to realign with partners in meaningful ways.
While splits – particularly those mandated by government regulators – intend to spur innovation, they also drive down street prices. The consumers – businesses or individuals – benefit, but vendors and solution providers see greater margin compression.
Breaking up Big Tech will take years, as Silicon Valley will resist through lobbyists and lawsuits. The process of unraveling IBM could provide a blueprint for what solution providers and the rest of the technology market can expect if Washington and Brussels ever have their way.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]