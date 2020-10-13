IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Channelnomics Original

Technology

Opportunities, Challenges in Edge Computing

October 13, 2020

Enterprises value edge solutions for addressing data growth, but hurdles around security and cost remain, Aruba survey finds

By Jeffrey Burt

Enterprises are increasingly turning to edge solutions to help them better leverage the massive amounts of data they are generating through mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices but are concerned about security and cost, according to a study from Aruba Networks.