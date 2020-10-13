Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Technology

SADA Rebrands, Eyes Possible IPO for 20th Birthday

October 13, 2020

Two decades in, Google Cloud partner looks to highlight work with cloud provider, human services groups

By Jeffrey Burt

Service provider and IT consultancy SADA Systems is celebrating its 20th year in business with a corporate rebrand, plans for growth, and preparation for a possible IPO within the next few years.