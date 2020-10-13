SADA Rebrands, Eyes Possible IPO for 20th Birthday

Two decades in, Google Cloud partner looks to highlight work with cloud provider, human services groups

Service provider and IT consultancy SADA Systems is celebrating its 20th year in business with a corporate rebrand, plans for growth, and preparation for a possible IPO within the next few years.

The Lowdown: The Los Angeles-based company, which was started by CEO Tony Safoian and his father, on Tuesday introduced a new brand and logo design aimed at not only highlighting its work at helping end clients leverage Google Cloud but also its efforts to use technology to improve society and people’s lives.

The Details: SADA officials in March 2019 rolled the dice on a significant strategic move when it sold its Microsoft business to cloud services provider Core BTS and went all in on Google Cloud. Since then, the company has aggressively expanded its offerings and tightened its embrace of Google Cloud and its Anthos platform. In February, SADA signed a $500 million multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to further extend their relationship.



The result has been SADA being named Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year for each of the past two years and motoring toward becoming the first $1 billion Google Cloud partner. The company also is considering going public within the next three years and wants to grow its workforce to more than 450 employees by the end of 2021.



SADA for the past 12 months has worked with Siegel+Gale, a global branding agency, identifying “bold,” “dynamic,” and “nonstop” as key pillars and a pledge of “together, we’re all in.”



The company, which has about 4,000 clients, also wanted to highlight the public work its done with such organizations as the Equal Justice Initiative, Girls Who Code, Feeding America, Los Angeles Food Bank and Food Banks Canada, National Society of Black Engineers, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The Buzz: “Are we proud of our many business accomplishments? Absolutely. Without our focus on earning the trust of our clients, we wouldn’t have thrived for 20 years while growing year-over-year consistently,” Safoian said. “But more important than the accolades is the impact that our work has had on underrepresented, underserved and underfunded communities. Technology has the potential to make our world a better place. Our growth simply drives the mission, and that’s what we’re most proud of.”



“This process was about much more than developing new logos, typography and imagery,” SADA Chief Marketing Officer Narine Galstian wrote in a blog post. “It was about distilling makes us and our brand special, and then translating that into how we show up. We want the world to know that SADA is an organization that cares about its people and the communities in which we work. We value diversity and inclusion. We pride ourselves on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. And our attitude, approach, people and experience make us uniquely capable of helping the world’s largest companies achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems.”



“SADA’s team has demonstrated its strong ability to help customers successfully plan and execute digital transformation with Google Cloud,” said Nina Harding, chief of global partner programs and strategy at Google Cloud. “We look forward to a continued strong partnership to help customers reimagine their businesses with Google Cloud.”



“The previous brand expression didn’t reflect the stature and the growth of SADA’s business,” said Matthias Mencke, group creative director at Siegel+Gale. “SADA’s culture is a critical ingredient in how it delivers meaningful results for its clients, so the new brand captures that spirit while ensuring it has the elasticity and longevity to grow as the company evolves.”